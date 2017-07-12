Though Tuesday’s Norwalk Village Board meeting proceeded peacefully enough for quite some time, a dispute over property lines soon resulted in flaring tempers and raised voices.
Norwalk Village Board wrangles with residents over property lines
Musician Maggie Mae performs at Tor’s Country Show on Saturday on the Ontario Community Hall deck.
Construction on Kendall’s new wastewater treatment plant and the accompanying sanitary-sewer upgrades is close to being on schedule, Public Works Director David Gruen said at Monday’s village board meeting.
Though a flower basket on Norwalk’s Main Street vanished Saturday night, later it was quietly and anonymously returned, a move in which a viral Facebook post likely played a role.
Ontario police stopped a Wilton man driving on the wrong side of the highway June 23, arresting him on suspicion of operating under the influence of a restricted controlled substance.
Ontario hosted its annual Fourth of July celebration this week.
J.P. Olson gently teased the crowd. "I understand you’re Lutheran,” she told them. “And Lutherans don’t clap.”
After leaving his home in Mexico, Estaban Lozano’s path went from working in the fields in California to doing landscape work for Culvers, Three Bears and Olive Garden in Wisconsin to becoming a United States citizen.
The 120th Elroy Fair will be from June 22–25 at Schultz Park south of Elroy.
Hawk High Dairy in rural Norwalk hosted an open barn Thursday.
Two men received citations for open intoxicants in Ontario on Saturday after police pulled over a vehicle for failing to stop at a stop sign.
The Norwalk Rails-to-Trails Marathon will be Sunday, Oct. 8, this year.