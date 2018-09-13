Norwalk residents express outrage over flood-related sewer backups

By | Posted 21 hours ago |

By KAREN PARKER

County Line Publisher Emeritus

More than 30 outraged Norwalk residents crowded into the library and blasted the village board at its meeting Tuesday.

At issue was the late August flood, during which many Norwalk residents on the south end of town found raw sewage bubbling up in their basements and ruining furnaces, water heaters and household items in finished basements.

Board president Mike Wiedl came in for most of the flack and was presented with a brown bag of “poop water” by Norwalk resident Vicki Hilliard.

As the meeting devolved into yelling, screaming, cursing and cross talk, it was sometimes difficult to follow. The general drift seemed to be that the village had failed to alert residents of the flood threat and had not ordered residents to refrain from flushing their toilets and using water.

The Norwalk sewer plant has extra capacity, as it was built to accommodate the waste from the Norwalk Creamery, which no longer operates.

Despite that, during the height of the heavy rain, the plant was trying to process 100,000 gallons more than for which it was rated and could not keep up. A check valve to allow the excess to flow to Morris Creek was cemented shut years ago, as ordered by the DNR.

The residents became even more infuriated when told no checks would be forthcoming from the village, although low-interest block loans would be available to do repair and replacement.

Ideas flew fast and furious:

• The village police officer should have gone door to door, alerting residents.

• Porta-potties should have been set around town.

• Tanker trucks should have been brought in to pump the excess.

One point that everyone did agree on is the village needed a better system of alerting residents. After more than an hour of hashing it all out, Wiedl suggested a meeting at a later date for those concerned about developing an emergency protocol.

Other business

• Wiedl said the village’s public facilities suffered about $75,000 in damages, including damage to the creek banks, ballfields and village office.

• Trustee Levi Helgren noted the library open house would be Saturday, Oct. 13, and library director Jeanne Rice would retire at year’s end.

• Amber Lorden complained about the condition of the former Norwalk Creamery building and said a man living in there had approached her daughter. Norwalk officer David Jones said he had been working with the building’s owners to resolve the problem and that an inspection of the building showed no evidence of human occupation.

• Applications for the village’s clerk position are due Tuesday, Oct. 2.

