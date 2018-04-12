Norwalk recount yields same results

By | Posted April 12th, 2018 |

The results of the April 3 election remained the same after a recount in Norwalk on Saturday.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Brush Creek bridge under construction

    April 12th, 2018
    by

    Bridge-replacement construction has begun on Opal Road in the town of Sheldon.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Dismissal of Ontario police chief unlikely

    April 12th, 2018
    by

    Although a petition reportedly containing more than 200 signatures was presented to the Ontario Village Board at its regular monthly meeting Monday, it appeared no further action will be taken on complaints asking the board to dismiss Police Chief Philip Welch.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kickapoo Valley Reserve to host exhibit of art, poetry

    April 5th, 2018
    by

    An exhibit of art and poetry celebrating a walk along The Old Road (now known as the old 131 trail) will open Wednesday, April 18, in the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Visitor Center.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Program on Cheyenne Valley set for April 10

    April 5th, 2018
    by

    Cheyenne Valley, located in eastern Vernon County, has long been celebrated as an early African American settlement in Wisconsin, but that is not the whole story, according to La Farge historian Kevin Alderson.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Remembering Schreier’s Hall

    April 5th, 2018
    by

    Thursday’s blaze at The Place in Norwalk was a cruel blow to four generations of the Cunitz family, beginning with Leonard and Florence, and then Robert “Cob” and Theresa and their children and grandchildren.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register




  • Election 2018: Walz, Waterman win Royall race

    April 4th, 2018
    by

    One of the two Royall incumbents retained a spot during the Tuesday election, but a challenger secured the second.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall health-insurance costs drop by 2.5%

    March 29th, 2018
    by

    In a reversal of recent trends, Royall School District health insurance costs will drop by 2.5 percent, the board of education learned at its meeting Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Six to vie for Norwalk Village Board

    March 29th, 2018
    by

    Although few candidates are drawn to village-board races in recent years, Norwalk finds itself in the position of having six candidates for three positions.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Best of the British Isles

    March 29th, 2018
    by

    The Ontario Public Library hosted its Best of the British Isles fundraiser Saturday. [...]

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Profiles of Royall School Board candidates

    March 29th, 2018
    by

    The Royall School District will have a contested board-of-education race Tuesday, when incumbents Doug Waterman and Ryan McKittrick will face off against challengers Doug Rogalla and Raye Walz.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk Public Library addition nearing completion

    March 22nd, 2018
    by

    The new, roughly $38,000 addition on the Norwalk Public Library now is in use, resulting in double the space for the facility.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Extra
    Theisen’s gives grant to Scenic Bluffs
    Ice causes vehicle rollover in town of Clinton
    Norwalk bar destroyed in fire
    County Line print edition contains incorrect Wilton Village Board ballot
    Monroe County WIC to issue benefits 

    News
    Rolling Hills to host a National Day of Prayer event
    Wilton to host theatre workshop this summer
    Local team for National Multiple Sclerosis Walk will raise money at Hillsboro sale
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for April 2–8
    ‘Examining Monroe County’s Past Disasters’ set for Thursday, May 10

  • Local Weather

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives

  • Community
    South Side News for April 12
    Ontario Legion Auxiliary plans year’s events
    Free online courses available through Wilton Public Library
    Norwalk Public Library has new fiction, nonfiction titles
    Ontario Public Library to unveil new website

    Obituaries
    Arline E. Budde
    Donald John Schreier
    Giustina “Gus” Budde
    Josephine Mary Erpenbach
    Donald Eldon Lee

    Opinion
    Book review: Logan memoir re-creates time, place, a family
    Letter to the editor: Revoke Citizens United decision
    Letter to the editor: Norwalk Village Board should be involved in phosphorus-reduction decisions
    Letter to the editor: They need to get a life
    Editorial cartoon

    Sports
    Royall hosts Hall of Fame banquet
    Brookwood sweeps 3,200 relays at Cashton indoor meet
    Royall’s Brueggeman leads way with pair of wins
    Bangor ends Royall’s season in sectional play
    BHS honors basketball players

  • Backtalk
    Facebook’s misfortunes inspire schadenfreude
    Cunitz fire is reminder of need for change
    We need to do better by young people
    Waving goodbye to John Downing
    It’s time to celebrate Sunshine Week, Women’s History Month

    E-Edition
    April 12, 2018, print issue
    April 5, 2018, print issue
    March 29, 2018, print issue
    March 22, 2018, print issue
    March 15, 2018, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Hotel White: Ontario establishment once served as summer home for science-fiction writer
    Spring Valley, c. 1935
    Wilton, 1922
    Moeller Accordian Band played at the Ontario Community Hall, 1938
    Ontario, 1908

    School
    N-O-W names Falcon Five
    Brookwood students named to third-quarter honor roll
    Brookwood performs ‘The Birds’
    Can you spell ‘pestiferous’? An N-O-W seventh-grader can | Student wins regional Mississippi Gifted and Talented Network spelling bee
    N-O-W Battle of the Books