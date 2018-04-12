Norwalk recount yields same results

Dismissal of Ontario police chief unlikely April 12th, 2018

by Karen Parker Although a petition reportedly containing more than 200 signatures was presented to the Ontario Village Board at its regular monthly meeting Monday, it appeared no further action will be taken on complaints asking the board to dismiss Police Chief Philip Welch.

Kickapoo Valley Reserve to host exhibit of art, poetry April 5th, 2018

by County Line An exhibit of art and poetry celebrating a walk along The Old Road (now known as the old 131 trail) will open Wednesday, April 18, in the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Visitor Center.

Program on Cheyenne Valley set for April 10 April 5th, 2018

by County Line Cheyenne Valley, located in eastern Vernon County, has long been celebrated as an early African American settlement in Wisconsin, but that is not the whole story, according to La Farge historian Kevin Alderson.

