Wilton’s whimsical ‘Yard Sale’ 10 hours ago

by County Line Wilton Community Theatre hosted a variety show entitled “Yard Sale” during Wilton Wood Turtle Days. Proceeds will go to the Wilton Public Library.

Wisconsin author to present program in Viroqua August 10th, 2017

by Laurie Erickson As part of the Vernon County Reads program, Kathleen Ernst, a Wisconsin author who has written books for children and adults, will give a presentation in Viroqua on Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Viroqua Elementary Cafetorium

Wilton classes reunite August 10th, 2017

by County Line Twenty-seven members of the Wilton High School classes of 1962 and 1963, along with spouses and friends, gathered July 29 for their class reunion at The Ranch in rural Ontario.

Norwalk will take action against owner of dilapidated property August 10th, 2017

by Karen Parker When Bernardino Cruz opens his door in Sparta within the next week, he will find Norwalk Police Chief David Jones on the other side.

