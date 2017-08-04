Norwalk Public Library to auction off gift baskets

By | Posted 24 hours ago |

The Norwalk Public Library Board will auction off gift baskets during the Norwalk Tractor Pull, which is set for Aug. 12–13.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Senior menus for Aug. 7–11

    24 hours ago
    by

    Senior menus for Elroy, Kendall, Norwalk, Ontario and Wilton

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    South Side News for Aug. 3

    24 hours ago
    by

    The monsoons have abated, the floodwaters have receded, and the communities along the Kickapoo and Baraboo rivers are still cleaning up the mess left by the deluge.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    South Ridge News for Aug. 3

    August 4th, 2017
    by

    Vacation Bible School will be at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church on South Ridge this year.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    La Crosse author to discuss experience as caregiver

    August 4th, 2017
    by

    Many people at some point in their lives take care of family members as they face declining health, mobility problems or other issues.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Games for kids will be offered after Wilton Wood Turtle parade

    August 4th, 2017
    by

    The Wilton Public Library will provide games for kids after the Wood Turtle parade on Sunday, Aug. 6, in the parking lot in front of the Wilton swimming pool.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Facebook




  • Ontario Public Library book group to discuss ‘The Man Called Ove’

    August 4th, 2017
    by

    The Ontario Public Library book group will discuss “The Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario Legion Auxiliary announces raffle winners

    August 3rd, 2017
    by

    The following were winners in the Ontario Legion Auxiliary’s July 4 raffle:

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kendall murder-mystery dinner theatre set for Aug. 18

    August 3rd, 2017
    by

    After taking a year off, the Kendall Area Arts and Culture Organization actors will be featured in the 2017 version of their murder-mystery dinner theatre.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk Public Library has groundbreaking for addition

    August 3rd, 2017
    by

    The Norwalk Public Library Board broke ground for its library addition Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    ‘Simply JP’ is anything but simple

    August 3rd, 2017
    by

    Her professional name is “Simply JP,” but it is obvious there is very little about this woman that would qualify as "simple.”

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Mount Pisgah Bible school set for Aug. 14–18

    July 27th, 2017
    by

    If the theme is any indication, kids can keep cool at the “Operation Arctic” VBS planned for Aug. 14–18 at Mount Pisgah Church in rural Ontario.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register




  • Latest

    BHS students receive state FFA degrees

    The State FFA Degree is the highest degree that an FFA member can earn at the state level. 

    Hill and Dale Garden Club names lawns of the month

    The Hill and Dale Garden Club of Elroy recently named its Lawn of the Month selections.

    The aftermath

    In the wake of severe flooding, Village of Ontario public works employees Dan Hyatt (left) and Paul Gibson work on cleaning up the village last week.

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Opinion
    Editorial cartoon
    Letter to the editor: Thank you to those who helped in last week’s storm and aftermath

  • Pictures from the Past
    Ontario flood, 1908
    Wilton, 1880s

  • Archives