Norwalk Public Library makes $1,900 over tractor-pull weekend

By | Posted August 24th, 2017 |

The Norwalk Public Library raised about $1,900 for its building addition during the Norwalk Tractor Pull weekend, which was Aug. 11–13.

  • N-O-W accomplishes end-of-summer business

    August 24th, 2017
    A variety of end-of-summer business occupied the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board at its regular meeting Aug. 14.

    Wilton may make police position full time

    August 24th, 2017
    Wilton will continue to consider making the village’s police-chief position full time, board president Tim Welch said at village board’s meeting Aug. 14.

    Kendall board pleased with ambulance service

    August 24th, 2017
    The Kendall Village Board indicated at its meeting Aug. 14 that it would be amenable to a hike in Wilton Ambulance Service rates.

    Norwalk’s tractor-pull weekend

    August 18th, 2017
    The Norwalk Lions Club hosted its annual truck and tractor pull last weekend.

    Royall presents ‘Urinetown’

    August 18th, 2017
    Last weekend Royall High School students presented “Urinetown,” a satirical musical comedy that addresses such subjects as the legal system, capitalism, and social irresponsibility.

  • Journal entry from Ridgeville: Ontario’s country-western musician

    August 17th, 2017
    The Milk Jug Café in Ontario is the place to be the first Tuesday of every month. Tor Eness and his friends are there, performing an informal program of bluegrass and country music for the seniors coming for lunch.

    Ontario intends to enhance village website

    August 16th, 2017
    The on-again, off-again Village of Ontario website got a boost at the village board’s meeting Monday.

    Ontario police arrest two for operating under the influence

    August 16th, 2017
    Ontario police arrested two men for operating under the influence Saturday, Aug. 12.

    Two break-ins occur in Kendall

    August 16th, 2017
    Two break-ins were reported Thursday in Kendall.

    Wilton’s whimsical ‘Yard Sale’

    August 11th, 2017
    Wilton Community Theatre hosted a variety show entitled “Yard Sale” during Wilton Wood Turtle Days. Proceeds will go to the Wilton Public Library.

    Norwalk Public Library to host eclipse party Aug. 21

    August 10th, 2017
    The Norwalk Public Library will have an eclipse party from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, when Americans in the continental U.S. will experience a total eclipse of the sun for the first time since 1979. 

    Brookwood hosts basketball camp

    Second- through eighth-graders took part in a three-day youth basketball camp at Brookwood High School earlier this summer.

    Falcons fall short in defensive dual with De Soto

    There were as many questions for De Soto as there were for Brookwood when the pair took the field at La Crosse Logan High School for last week’s season opener. 

    Norwalk, 1917

    This 1917 postcard depicts Norwalk’s downtown.

    Letter to the editor: Hatred is not welcome here
    Book review: David McCulloch’s ‘John Adams’

    Wilton students, 1956

