It appears the Village of Norwalk might have broken state law when it awarded a contract for the restoration of the Moore’s Creek banks in the years 2012–2015.
Norwalk might have failed to put up project for public bidding
It appears the Village of Norwalk might have broken state law when it awarded a contract for the restoration of the Moore’s Creek banks in the years 2012–2015.
Brookwood students have been rehearsing for their presentation of “Alice in Wonderland.”
Anyone thinking about sticking a tourist rental cabin on the back 40 or opening a bakery might want to factor in the cost of permits and inspections in the expenses column.
For the County Line Royall boys basketball head coach Scott Uppena knew the Panthers were going to have their hands full Thursday night when they traveled to Brookwood for the
A months-long dispute with Portland Implement of Cashton has ended, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education learned at its meeting last week.
Confusion over who pays the cost of impounding a vehicle cost Norwalk $2,050, village board members learned at their meeting Wednesday.
Facing multiple felony charges, a Kendall woman is accused of having a sexual relationship with a then-15-year-old boy during the summer of 2016.
Contractors are demolishing a condemned home on Waffle Street, Kendall Village Board President Richard Martin told the board at its Monday meeting.
The Village of Norwalk has requested approval from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to upgrade its existing wastewater treatment facility.
The Ontario Village Board delayed plans to establish an ATV/UTV trail and its governing ordinance at its meeting Monday.
Brookwood students Alana Los (right) and Ashly Megonigle sang at the Dorian Festival at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, in January.