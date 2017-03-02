Norwalk might have failed to put up project for public bidding

By | Posted March 2nd, 2017 |

It appears the Village of Norwalk might have broken state law when it awarded a contract for the restoration of the Moore’s Creek banks in the years 2012–2015.

  • Preparing for a performance

    March 2nd, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Thu-Mar-2-2017.jpg

    Brookwood students have been rehearsing for their presentation of “Alice in Wonderland.”

    Stepped-up inspections could spell trouble for Amish bakeries and backyard tourist rentals

    March 2nd, 2017
    by

    Anyone thinking about sticking a tourist rental cabin on the back 40 or opening a bakery might want to factor in the cost of permits and inspections in the expenses column.

    Royall’s defense helps notch win at Brookwood

    February 23rd, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Thu-Feb-23-2017.jpg

    For the County Line Royall boys basketball head coach Scott Uppena knew the Panthers were going to have their hands full Thursday night when they traveled to Brookwood for the

    Dispute between N-O-W, Portland Implement has been resolved

    February 23rd, 2017
    by

    A months-long dispute with Portland Implement of Cashton has ended, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education learned at its meeting last week.

    Impounded vehicle costs Norwalk $2,050

    February 23rd, 2017
    by

    Confusion over who pays the cost of impounding a vehicle cost Norwalk $2,050, village board members learned at their meeting Wednesday.

  • Woman, 27, accused of having sex with teenager

    February 22nd, 2017
    by

    Facing multiple felony charges, a Kendall woman is accused of having a sexual relationship with a then-15-year-old boy during the summer of 2016.

    Kendall demolishing condemned Waffle Street house

    February 16th, 2017
    by

    Contractors are demolishing a condemned home on Waffle Street, Kendall Village Board President Richard Martin told the board at its Monday meeting.

    Norwalk planning to upgrade wastewater treatment plant

    February 15th, 2017
    by

    The Village of Norwalk has requested approval from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to upgrade its existing wastewater treatment facility.

    Ontario postpones ATV/UTV trail creation

    February 15th, 2017
    by

    The Ontario Village Board delayed plans to establish an ATV/UTV trail and its governing ordinance at its meeting Monday.

    BHS students perform at Dorian Festival

    February 15th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Wed-Feb-15-2017.jpg

    Brookwood students Alana Los (right) and Ashly Megonigle sang at the Dorian Festival at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, in January.

