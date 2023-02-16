Norwalk may improve village campground

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

The Norwalk Trailriders Snowmobile Club dedicated its new steel bridge, a roughly $60,000 structure behind the Norwalk Village Park ball diamond, to the late Glenn and Jenny Muehlenkamp and their families on Sunday.

The Brookwood Theatre Program will produce “A Voice in the Dark: A Salem Story” on March 4 and March 5.

The following are local towns’ caucus results. Most towns held their caucuses in early January.

February 3rd, 2023

There is no doubt the VRBO/Airbnb business has made a major dent in the hotel business. Ever since the Internet made it easier to find customers for that spare room, house or cabin, vacation rental housing has been springing up like mushrooms in May in the Kickapoo Valley.