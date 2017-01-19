The Norwalk Village Board held its caucus Tuesday, and the following are the nominations.
Norwalk holds caucus
The Norwalk Village Board held its caucus Tuesday, and the following are the nominations.
Icy conditions resulted in two incidents in which vehicles became disabled Jan. 16, according to Wilton Police Chief Jeremy Likely.
After a Tomah woman allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign in Wilton on Jan. 14, she collided with an Ontario man’s vehicle, according to Police Chief Jeremy Likely.
The Kickapoo Valley Reserve hosted its annual Winter Festival on Saturday.
At its meeting Monday, the Ontario Village Board continued exploring ways to remedy a leaking roof over the remodeled Ontario Community Hall kitchen.
Wilton may have ample competition for its April village board election, as its Monday caucus resulted in six candidates for three trustees’ seats and two for the president’s position.
A tour last Friday with State Sen. Jennifer Shilling (D-La Crosse) proved to be a bumpy ride.
The Kickapoo Valley Reserve’s annual Winter Festival is set for Saturday, Jan. 7.
Sparta police arrested former Kendall marshal Richard Laxton on Monday on charges of fraud against a financial institution, identify theft–financial gain and misdemeanor theft, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.
UPDATED DEC. 27: Monroe County police have released the name of the woman who died in the town of Glendale accident as Elexus Harris, 22, of Avoca, Wis.
A board refused Wednesday to approve parole for a Lexington, Ky., man who insisted he hadn’t meant to stab his boyfriend, a Norwalk native, “so many times.”