Norwalk approves library expansion

Spring frolic 8 hours ago

by County Line Laila Welter, Elizabeth Curtis and Lucy Tirado Lopez pose at the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School spring concert on Thursday.

Norwalk gets cost on new reservoir May 10th, 2017

by Karen Parker The new Norwalk Village Board members, Katie Vian and Damian Dinger, along with Mike Wiedl, who returned for another stint as village president after a one-term hiatus, took their seats Tuesday night and faced a barrage of questions, accusation and general bad news.

