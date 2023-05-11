New Ontario board members found a bundle of issues greeting their arrival to their first board meeting Monday.
New Ontario board members tackle issues, welcome new trustees
New Ontario board members found a bundle of issues greeting their arrival to their first board meeting Monday.
The Brookwood FFA hosted its annual banquet Sunday.
Just a few days after the passing of Katie Wallace, Brookwood softball head coach Kelly Wallace’s wife and catcher Deanna Wallace’s mother, the family and team received kind gestures after the team won 4–3 over Cashton on May 4, coming together as one with a moment dedicated to Katie.
Giving the OK for fireworks sales, the Kendall Village Board approved a permit for R&T Liquidators at its meeting Monday.
Missy Coldren, Wilton’s new village board president, chaired her first meeting Monday.
People crowded into Ontario’s downtown on Saturday for a benefit for Jaydon Shea, a 2022 Brookwood High School graduate who is fighting osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer.
Appearing in Monroe County Circuit Court, a former Norwalk man pleaded no contest in April to first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13.
Monroe County Administrator Tina Osterberg told county supervisors last week a $952,000 Congressional appropriation request to help cover an expansion project at the Ridgeville Landfill has cleared its first hurdle.
emolition of the Brandau Sale Barn, which was substantially damaged in the August 2018 flood, is nearing completion.
Before an April snowstorm brought back winter conditions Monday, the Brookwood teams got in a few games last week.
Brookwood Principal Angela Funk’s tenure with the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District will end June 13, as the board of education accepted her resignation at its meeting Monday.
Though Royall School District voters approved a $10.9 million building referendum in April 2022, the total guaranteed maximum price came in at $11,952,780, or $1,052,780 over the original amount, according to a handout that Kraemer Brothers, the district’s contractor, presented at a school board meeting April 4.