New book chronicles long-time Wilton family

By | Posted April 4th, 2022 |

Everyone has a story” is a favorite phrase of biography and history writers.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Ontario woman throws used oil on car, faces disorderly conduct charge

    March 31st, 2022
    by

    An Ontario woman faces a disorderly conduct charge after allegedly throwing a pail of oil over her victim’s vehicle in January. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    15-year-old hurt after gun explodes while in hand

    March 31st, 2022
    by

    A 15-year-old Wilton male sustained injuries March 19 after a firearm exploded while in his hands at the Wilton Rod & Gun Club. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall gives two Child Advocacy Awards

    March 31st, 2022
    by

    Royall presented two Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators Bert Grover Child Advocacy Awards at its regular meeting Monday. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Music, history night will be offered in Cashton

    March 31st, 2022
    by

    Music and history lovers will have an opportunity to combine their passions on Wednesday, April 6, with Music Night in Cashton.   

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Races in Ontario, Norwalk, Wilton will be uncontested

    March 31st, 2022
    by

    Village board races in three local villages will have no competition April 5. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Kendall celebrates Fundfest!

    March 28th, 2022
    by

    Kendall Lions Club member Alice Brandau dons an auction item at the club’s FundFest at the Kendall Community Hall on Saturday night.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    A musical revival: Brookwood hosts pops concert

    March 28th, 2022
    by

    Jestee Tainter and Katelyn Lee perform a "Concert Duet in Three Movements – Movement 1 Processional" as Brookwood presents a Pops Concert on March 17 with solo and ensemble performances.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton couple’s lives enriched by art

    March 24th, 2022
    by

    Gary “W.D.” Finke and his wife Rochelle met over a butcher block at a meat processing plant in Phoenix, Ariz., back in the 1980s. The two complemented each other — Rochelle was a wrapper and W.D. was a cutter.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W finds no evidence for sexual-assault allegation

    March 24th, 2022
    by

    Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District Superintendent Travis Anderson and Board of Education President Justin Arndt have found no evidence that a female staff member had sexually assaulted a female student, as district resident Ruth Ehlert of Norwalk stated at the school board meeting March 14. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Two Wilton board candidates drop out of race

    March 24th, 2022
    by

    Though their names will be on the ballot April 5, two Wilton Village Board candidates do not intend to serve if elected. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilbur goes to bat for Ontario

    March 24th, 2022
    by

    Attorney George Wilbur’s efforts with the Wisconsin DNR may have finally had some effect. 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Extra
    Royall approves building referendum, voters choose candidates in local races
    Muellenberg, Keith keep N-O-W seats
    Royall Education Notes: Building referendum on ballot April 5
    7 Rivers Skating Club show will feature Brookwood student
    Three minorly injured in County Highway P accident

    News
    Meet your local candidates: Royall School District
    Meet your local candidates: Village of Kendall
    Meet your local candidates: Monroe County Board
    Vernon County to resume warning-system testing
    Monroe County Health Department to host virtual community meeting
  • The County Line

  • Archives

  • Community
    On Campus
    Scheckel to offer program on one-room schools
    Book review: ‘Fallen’ by Linda Castillo
    Kendall Public Library movie night set for April 8
    South Side News for March 31

    Obituaries
    Alice Leona (Miller) Thonesen
    Sandra Kay Hutchens
    Alvera Caroline Eckelberg
    George R. Dougherty
    David Paul Sullivan

    Opinion
    Letter to the editor: Support Muellenberg and Keith on April 5
    Letter to the editor: ‘Meet Anna Allison’
    Letter to the editor: N.O.W. is the time to be positive and practical
    Letter to the editor: Ontario residents need to register their dogs
    Guest view: A future of opportunity

    Sports
    Brookwood names athletes of the month
    Royall girls’ season stops at regional final
    Boys basketball rounds out regular season
    Royall girls fall by 1 to Bangor
    Local wrestlers advance to sectionals

  • Backtalk
    April Fools’ Day feels redundant
    Schools play a role in citizen-making
    We live in an era of unverified accusations
    Remembering 1974’s Battle of the Sexes
    Putin is a cold-blooded killer

    E-Edition
    April 7, 2022, print issue
    March 31, 2022, print issue
    March 24, 2022, print issue
    March 17, 2022, print issue
    March 10, 2022, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    An icy day in Wilton in 1922
    Monroe County Retired Teachers Association, 1992
    A remembrance: Elroy’s opera house
    Oil City country school, 1948–49
    F&M Bank, 1929

    School
    N-O-W students take part in spelling bee
    N-O-W artists of the month
    Royall marketing students donate to Elroy Health Services
    N-O-W hosts invention fair
    BHS forensics advances to sectionals