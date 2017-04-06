New boards elected in Norwalk, Wilton and Ridgeville

Kendall selects contractor for new sewer plant April 6th, 2017

by County Line The Kendall Village Board awarded contracts last week for its new wastewater-treatment plant and sanitary-sewer upgrades.

He flew every plane they had April 6th, 2017

by Al Zdon Bobby Budde had a love of aviation since he was a child. In the Air Transport Command, he was able to fly every plane the Army had, plus a few Navy and Marine Corps planes. He didn’t quit flying until he was in his 90s

Work progresses on town of Wilton quarry April 6th, 2017

by Karen Parker On a cold and rainy Monday, Brandon Lende scooped up a stray beer bottle on the gravel driveway for the town of Wilton quarry and pitched it in the back of his Milestone Materials pickup truck.

