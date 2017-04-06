New boards elected in Norwalk, Wilton and Ridgeville

Contested elections were scant Tuesday in the County Line’s readership area, but three municipalities — Norwalk, Wilton and the town of Ridgeville — had a full slate of candidates.
The Kendall Village Board awarded contracts last week for its new wastewater-treatment plant and sanitary-sewer upgrades.
Bobby Budde had a love of aviation since he was a child. In the Air Transport Command, he was able to fly every plane the Army had, plus a few Navy and Marine Corps planes. He didn’t quit flying until he was in his 90s
On a cold and rainy Monday, Brandon Lende scooped up a stray beer bottle on the gravel driveway for the town of Wilton quarry and pitched it in the back of his Milestone Materials pickup truck.
Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School hosted its biennual Family Reading Night on Thursday.
Royall business manager Jeff Lankey told the board of education at its meeting Monday that he was confident the district would have enough money to complete its array of building projects this year.
The Kendall Lions Club hosted its annual Fundfest, its fundraiser auction, on Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall.
Reading — It’s a unifying element for accomplishments in all other disciplines, said Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School Principal Gayle Luebke, this year’s Wisconsin State Reading Association’s Administrator of the Year.
Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School students worked on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) projects on Friday.
The Wilton Village Board last week approved its own municipal ordinance on drug possession.
At last week’s regular Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District meeting, Principal Brad Pettit announced that Addison Arndt had been named valedictorian; and Sawyer Ellsworth, salutatorian.