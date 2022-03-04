N-O-W’s Covid-19 cases drop to zero

Sixth at state! March 7th, 2022

by County Line Colin McKittrick and Gunnar Wopat both placed sixth at the WIAA state wrestling tournament last weekend.

New trustee joins Kendall Village Board February 24th, 2022

by County Line Eric Schoenfeld joined the Kendall Village Board on Feb. 14, replacing Lee Wyttenbach, who resigned from his position last month.

Ontario schools: A remembrance February 17th, 2022

by County Line On Monday evening the Ontario Village Board voted to raze the former Ontario Elementary School building. But once upon a time, it was a brand-new high school, and the following was delivered at its 1937 dedication ceremony by Margaret Lower Hanson. The address was found in a file folder at the Vernon County Museum.

Ontario board OKs tearing down old elementary school February 16th, 2022

by County Line In an unexpected move that may leave more than a few Ontario residents scratching their heads, the village board voted unanimously at its Monday meeting to tear down the former Ontario Elementary School building.

