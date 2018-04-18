N-O-W’s Community Night to feature Ho-Chunk dancers, other performers

Endless winter April 18th, 2018

by County Line Alyssa Ottum (front) heaves a shovel load of snow from the field as she and the rest of the Brookwood softball team try to uncover their diamond following last weekend’s snowfall.

Norwalk has fiery board meeting: Election recount, phosphorus reduction are sources of discord April 18th, 2018

by Karen Parker Tuesday’s Norwalk Village Board meeting erupted in accusations that left board president Mike Wiedl not only defending his behavior at a recent election recount, but also the question of his place of residence.

Seed savers will be at KVR Spring Fling April 18th, 2018

by County Line The Friends of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve and those involved with the Richland Center Sister City Project believe that the warm weather that we know as “spring” will eventually come to the area, and therefore they plan to go ahead with their annual Spring Fling event on Saturday, April 28, at 3 p.m.

Wilton police chief to run for sheriff April 18th, 2018

by Pat Mulvaney Wilton Police Chief Jeremy Likely is mounting a run for Monroe County Sheriff, setting up at least a two-way contest for this summer’s partisan primary.

