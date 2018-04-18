N-O-W’s Community Night to feature Ho-Chunk dancers, other performers

The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District will host its annual Community Night on Friday, May 4, at the middle school gym at Brookwood.

  • Endless winter

    April 18th, 2018
    Alyssa Ottum (front) heaves a shovel load of snow from the field as she and the rest of the Brookwood softball team try to uncover their diamond following last weekend’s snowfall.

    Norwalk has fiery board meeting: Election recount, phosphorus reduction are sources of discord

    April 18th, 2018
    Tuesday’s Norwalk Village Board meeting erupted in accusations that left board president Mike Wiedl not only defending his behavior at a recent election recount, but also the question of his place of residence.

    Seed savers will be at KVR Spring Fling

    April 18th, 2018
    The Friends of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve and those involved with the Richland Center Sister City Project believe that the warm weather that we know as “spring” will eventually come to the area, and therefore they plan to go ahead with their annual Spring Fling event on Saturday, April 28, at 3 p.m.

    Wilton police chief to run for sheriff

    April 18th, 2018
    Wilton Police Chief Jeremy Likely is mounting a run for Monroe County Sheriff, setting up at least a two-way contest for this summer’s partisan primary.

    Wilton proceeds with litigation against Norwalk

    April 18th, 2018
    Seeking redress after the Village of Norwalk’s decision to leave the Wilton Ambulance Service, the Wilton Village Board agreed Monday to contact an attorney regarding what it sees as Norwalk’s failure to meet its financial obligations to the service.

  • Brush Creek bridge under construction

    April 12th, 2018
    Bridge-replacement construction has begun on Opal Road in the town of Sheldon.

    Dismissal of Ontario police chief unlikely

    April 12th, 2018
    Although a petition reportedly containing more than 200 signatures was presented to the Ontario Village Board at its regular monthly meeting Monday, it appeared no further action will be taken on complaints asking the board to dismiss Police Chief Philip Welch.

    Norwalk recount yields same results

    April 12th, 2018
    The results of the April 3 election remained the same after a recount in Norwalk on Saturday.

    Kickapoo Valley Reserve to host exhibit of art, poetry

    April 5th, 2018
    An exhibit of art and poetry celebrating a walk along The Old Road (now known as the old 131 trail) will open Wednesday, April 18, in the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Visitor Center.

    Program on Cheyenne Valley set for April 10

    April 5th, 2018
    Cheyenne Valley, located in eastern Vernon County, has long been celebrated as an early African American settlement in Wisconsin, but that is not the whole story, according to La Farge historian Kevin Alderson.

    Remembering Schreier’s Hall

    April 5th, 2018
    Thursday’s blaze at The Place in Norwalk was a cruel blow to four generations of the Cunitz family, beginning with Leonard and Florence, and then Robert “Cob” and Theresa and their children and grandchildren.

