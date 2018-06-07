N-O-W superintendent expects balanced budget

Reviewing early figures, Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District Superintendent Kelly Burhop predicted the district would have a balanced budget for 2018–19.
Through a new community-development program, owners of downtown buildings in Wilton may now apply for façade-improvement funds, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.
A controversy from March popped up again at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting.The uproar centered on Luke Eness’ arrest at the Fastrip,
The Elroy Fair Board will host a dedication ceremony for its new cattle barn at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 23 (during the Elroy Fair), at Schultz Park.
Ontario is celebrating the things we all enjoy at its new weekly farmers market, according to organizer Dena Eakles of rural Ontario.
The Monroe County Dairy Breakfast was Saturday at Valley Hill Farm in rural Kendall.
Rachel (Kiel) Lyga, a Wilton native and a 1995 Royall High School graduate, designed one of the Bucky Badgers for Madison’s “Bucky on Parade” art display.
Area villages hosted Memorial Day remembrances on Monday.
Royall's graduation was Saturday morning.
Brookwood seniors celebrated the end of high school at graduation ceremonies Friday.
In keeping with the village’s general theme of 2018, the Ontario Community Club has chosen “Celebrate the 80th year of the Ontario Community Hall” as this year’s parade theme.
Memorial Day services will be offered Monday.