In an effort to remain competitive with area school districts, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education agreed to raise substitute pay Aug. 13.
N-O-W raises substitute pay
In an effort to remain competitive with area school districts, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education agreed to raise substitute pay Aug. 13.
Four local food producers participated in the Wisconsin State Fair Grand Champion Eats & Treats Competition last week.
Hang on to your hat and polish up your shoes. You are about to learn to contra dance. Say what?
Wilton completed another step in its summer construction projects, making a $157,220 payment, its third this year, to Westby-based Badger Environmental and Earthworks on Aug. 13.
The Norwalk Lions Club hosted its annual tractor pull last weekend.
Two face meth charges after Kendall arrest After a traffic stop, Kendall police arrested two people on methamphetamine charges Aug. 6.
The public canoe landing on the east side of the Kickapoo River in Ontario is not so public after all.
Wilton hosted its annual Wood Turtle Days celebration last weekend, offering softball and volleyball tournaments, fireworks, races and children’s activities.
Facing drug charges, three workers for Thunder Showers, a Boscobel, Wis.-based company that supplied bouncy houses for Wood Turtle Days, were arrested Friday in Wilton.
Outside United Methodist Church in Norwalk is a blessing box, which was installed at the end of July.
Area youth gathered at the Monroe County Fair last weekend, exhibiting a variety of skills.
Breaking with a longstanding practice, the Royall School Board decided July 23 to start closing its campus during lunch hour.