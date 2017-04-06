N-O-W hosts Family Reading Night

By | Posted April 6th, 2017 |

Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School hosted its biennual Family Reading Night on Thursday.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Kendall selects contractor for new sewer plant

    April 6th, 2017
    by

    The Kendall Village Board awarded contracts last week for its new wastewater-treatment plant and sanitary-sewer upgrades.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    New boards elected in Norwalk, Wilton and Ridgeville

    April 6th, 2017
    by

    Contested elections were scant Tuesday in the County Line’s readership area, but three municipalities — Norwalk, Wilton and the town of Ridgeville — had a full slate of candidates.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    He flew every plane they had

    April 6th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Thu-Apr-6-2017.jpg

    Bobby Budde had a love of aviation since he was a child. In the Air Transport Command, he was able to fly every plane the Army had, plus a few Navy and Marine Corps planes. He didn’t quit flying until he was in his 90s

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Work progresses on town of Wilton quarry

    April 6th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Thu-Apr-6-2017.jpg

    On a cold and rainy Monday, Brandon Lende scooped up a stray beer bottle on the gravel driveway for the town of Wilton quarry and pitched it in the back of his Milestone Materials pickup truck.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall building projects to start this spring

    April 3rd, 2017
    by

    Royall business manager Jeff Lankey told the board of education at its meeting Monday that he was confident the district would have enough money to complete its array of building projects this year.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Kendall Fundfest

    March 30th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Thu-Mar-30-2017.jpg

    The Kendall Lions Club hosted its annual Fundfest, its fundraiser auction, on Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W’s Luebke awarded: Principal named Wisconsin State Reading Association’s Administrator of the Year

    March 30th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Thu-Mar-30-2017.jpg

    Reading — It’s a unifying element for accomplishments in all other disciplines, said Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School Principal Gayle Luebke, this year’s Wisconsin State Reading Association’s Administrator of the Year.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Embracing STEM

    March 23rd, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Thu-Mar-23-2017.jpg

    Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School students worked on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) projects on Friday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton approves ordinance on controlled substances

    March 23rd, 2017
    by

    The Wilton Village Board last week approved its own municipal ordinance on drug possession.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Brookwood names valedictorian, salutatorian

    March 23rd, 2017
    by

    At last week’s regular Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District meeting, Principal Brad Pettit announced that Addison Arndt had been named valedictorian; and Sawyer Ellsworth, salutatorian.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Local Weather

  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives