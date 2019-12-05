Taking precautions after a school-safety incident in Sparta, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District had a “lock-in” Tuesday.
N-O-W has lock-in: Sparta incident prompts school’s security measure
Rural Ontario country musician Tor Eness hosted his Christmas show Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall.
The Royall School Board approved some buildings and grounds upgrades and tabled others at its meeting Nov. 26.
The Wilton Community Club hosted its free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday at the Wilton American Legion Hall.
A Monroe County group, POWER (Protect Our Water and Environmental Resources), held its “Let’s Talk Climate Crisis and Monroe County” event at the American Legion Hall on Nov. 17.
Rural Elroy residents Dave and Myrna Fauska’s great-great-nephew, sixth-grader Carlton Dorval of Union Grove, Wis., got his first buck on opening day 2019 hunting on their farm.
The 2018 case of the sawed-off burls started at a three-way intersection of a tip from the Wisconsin Woodland Owners Association to the state conservation wardens, a state forester’s conversation with a victimized woodland owner and a trespass complaint to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department.
Jesse Haney shot a nine-pointer with a 19-inch inside spread Monday morning in the town of Wellington.
The Vernon County Circuit Court on Nov. 6 ordered two local men who led a 2018 illegal shining and shooting...
Wilton will continue to work toward meeting DNR standards on effluent phosphorus levels at its wastewater treatment plant, as the board agreed Nov. 11 to apply for a new, five-year multi-discharge variance.
Wildcat Mountain State Park in rural Ontario is a resource that too often local children have never visited.
Royall’s Madeline Wainwright lines up a shot prior to last Friday’s scrimmage at home.