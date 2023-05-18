N-O-W celebrates Community Night

By | Posted May 18th, 2023 |

The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District hosted its annual Community Night on May 5. The event featured cuisine from different nations, dancing and pinatas.

  • ‘A Legendary Night’ for Royall music

    May 18th, 2023
    Royall High School put on its annual pops concert Friday.

    N-O-W approves short-term bond for construction

    May 18th, 2023
    Starting the process of financing its $24.9 million building project, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education approved a bond anticipation note, or a short-term instrument, at its meeting Monday. 

    Ontario Village Board awards bid for community center addition

    May 18th, 2023
    In a special board meeting April 27, the Ontario Village Board awarded the bids for the addition to the Ontario Community Center (the former Ontario Elementary School gymnasium).  

    Norwalk to get new dispatch system

    May 18th, 2023
    A new computer-aided dispatch system is on its way to Norwalk, the village board learned its meeting May 9.

    Brookwood FFA hosts awards banquet

    May 11th, 2023
    The Brookwood FFA hosted its annual banquet Sunday. 

  • Powerful week for Brookwood softball

    May 11th, 2023
    Just a few days after the passing of Katie Wallace, Brookwood softball head coach Kelly Wallace’s wife and catcher Deanna Wallace’s mother, the family and team received kind gestures after the team won 4–3 over Cashton on May 4, coming together as one with a moment dedicated to Katie.

    Kendall board approves firework sales

    May 11th, 2023
    Giving the OK for fireworks sales, the Kendall Village Board approved a permit for R&T Liquidators at its meeting Monday. 

    New Wilton Village Board president has first meeting

    May 11th, 2023
    Missy Coldren, Wilton’s new village board president, chaired her first meeting Monday. 

    New Ontario board members tackle issues, welcome new trustees

    May 11th, 2023
    New Ontario board members found a bundle of issues greeting their arrival to their first board meeting Monday.

    Ontario packed for benefit

    May 5th, 2023
    People crowded into Ontario’s downtown on Saturday for a benefit for Jaydon Shea, a 2022 Brookwood High School graduate who is fighting osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer.

    Former Norwalk man pleads no contest to sexual assault

    May 4th, 2023
    Appearing in Monroe County Circuit Court, a former Norwalk man pleaded no contest in April to first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13. 

