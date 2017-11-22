Music a centerpiece of KVR’s Holiday Happening

Ontario’s Old-Fashioned Christmas set for Dec. 9 November 22nd, 2017

by County Line Designed to offer fun for the whole family, Ontario’s Old-Fashioned Christmas is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Ontario Community Hall.

Veterans Day in Ontario November 16th, 2017

by County Line The Ontario American Legion Auxiliary hosted its waffle supper Saturday, serving free meals to veterans. Here, Bob Wruck, commander of the Ontario American Legion, cradles his granddaughter, Kylie Morrison.

Norwalk’s Thanksgiving November 16th, 2017

by County Line Charolette and Cheyenne Lorden of Norwalk play games Sunday at the Norwalk Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

More Glendale residences added to Wilton’s ambulance territory November 16th, 2017

by Sarah Parker The Wilton Ambulance Service will provide coverage to 307 town of Glendale residents, an increase from 172, as of Jan. 1.

