Music a centerpiece of KVR’s Holiday Happening

By | Posted November 22nd, 2017 |

Driftless area music groups, including a bell choir, carolers, high school band and popular Whisky Chiken, will provide music throughout this year’s Holiday Happening at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Ontario’s Old-Fashioned Christmas set for Dec. 9

    November 22nd, 2017
    by

    Designed to offer fun for the whole family, Ontario’s Old-Fashioned Christmas is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Ontario Community Hall.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Veterans Day in Ontario

    November 16th, 2017
    by

    The Ontario American Legion Auxiliary hosted its waffle supper Saturday, serving free meals to veterans. Here, Bob Wruck, commander of the Ontario American Legion, cradles his granddaughter, Kylie Morrison.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk’s Thanksgiving

    November 16th, 2017
    by

    Charolette and Cheyenne Lorden of Norwalk play games Sunday at the Norwalk Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    More Glendale residences added to Wilton’s ambulance territory

    November 16th, 2017
    by

    The Wilton Ambulance Service will provide coverage to 307 town of Glendale residents, an increase from 172, as of Jan. 1.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kendall approves 2018 budget

    November 16th, 2017
    by

    Kendall’s 2018 budget will come in at $430,156, a 2.9 percent increase from its 2017 budget of $417,564, the village board decided after a public hearing Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register




  • Speed limit will be lowered on Highway 33 in Ontario

    November 16th, 2017
    by

    If you have been accustomed to zipping in and out of Ontario at 55 mph, it will soon be time to form new habits.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kendall hosts holiday fair

    November 9th, 2017
    by

    Kendall hosted its annual holiday fair Nov. 3–4 at the Kendall Community Hall.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall’s fall concert

    November 9th, 2017
    by

    Royall High School gave its fall concert Oct. 31. [...]

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W’s property-tax rate goes up | Declining enrollment a main factor in hike

    November 9th, 2017
    by

    Property-tax rates in the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District will swing upward this year, Superintendent Kelly Burhop said at the school’s annual meeting and budget hearing Oct. 30.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Man pleas no contest to paraphernalia charges

    November 8th, 2017
    by

    Judge Richard Tyler of Regional Center Municipal Court accepted a plea Oct. 30 on behalf of a La Crosse man charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Halloween in Norwalk

    November 2nd, 2017
    by

    Maggie Muehlenkamp takes part in the Norwalk Lions Club’s Halloween costume party Tuesday evening.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Local Weather

  • Latest

    BHS FFA attends national convention

    Six Brookwood FFA members were among the more than 64,000 members and guests who attended the 90th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis at the end of October.

    BJHS FFA members attend Fire Conference at UW-River Falls

    Brookwood seventh- and eighth-grade FFA members recently attended Wisconsin Association of FFA FIRE Conference at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

    Royall NHS inducts new members

    The Royall Chapter of the National Honor Society inducted nine Royall students into its membership Oct. 30.

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Opinion
    Editorial cartoon
    Book review: Michael Perry’s ‘Danger, Man Working’ offers insights from a pig farmer

  • Pictures from the Past
    Homecoming in Ontario, 1975
    Kendall railroad yard, 1911

  • Archives