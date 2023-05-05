Monroe County hoping for nearly $1M federal appropriation for landfill expansion

April 20th, 2023
by County Line
Though Royall School District voters approved a $10.9 million building referendum in April 2022, the total guaranteed maximum price came in at $11,952,780, or $1,052,780 over the original amount, according to a handout that Kraemer Brothers, the district’s contractor, presented at a school board meeting April 4.
April 13th, 2023
by County Line
A long agenda was dispatched in just under an hour at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting.
April 13th, 2023
by County Line
Monroe County police arrested two Norwalk residents March 21 in connection with a drug investigation on the 100 block of S. McGary St.
April 13th, 2023
by County Line
At its last meeting with its current makeup of board members, the Wilton Village Board approved two new policies Monday, setting in place guidelines for public comments and board member conduct.
April 6th, 2023
by County Line
The plan was grandiose in scope. It would have brought hundreds of jobs, a huge boost to the property tax base, and even more prosperity to the village of Kendall than it had seen since it was a hub for the Chicago and Northwestern railroad 125 years ago.
April 6th, 2023
by County Line
The Kendall Lions Club named Lynette Vlasak its Citizen of the Year at its Fundfest on Saturday.
