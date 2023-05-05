Monroe County hoping for nearly $1M federal appropriation for landfill expansion

Royall retools building project April 20th, 2023

by County Line Though Royall School District voters approved a $10.9 million building referendum in April 2022, the total guaranteed maximum price came in at $11,952,780, or $1,052,780 over the original amount, according to a handout that Kraemer Brothers, the district’s contractor, presented at a school board meeting April 4.

Two arrested in Norwalk on drug charges April 13th, 2023

by County Line Monroe County police arrested two Norwalk residents March 21 in connection with a drug investigation on the 100 block of S. McGary St.

Wilton approves new policies on code of conduct, public comments April 13th, 2023

by County Line At its last meeting with its current makeup of board members, the Wilton Village Board approved two new policies Monday, setting in place guidelines for public comments and board member conduct.

