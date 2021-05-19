One of the problems with Zoom board meetings is it is often hard to hear what is said.
‘Milk’ does a village good? Norwalk considers name change
Royall seniors were awarded a number of awards to round out the Friday pops concert.
Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School Principal Gayle Luebke announced Monday that she was resigning to take a superintendent position in the Birchwood School District in northern Wisconsin.
The Village of Kendall now owns four of the six properties that were substantially damaged in the August 2018 flood and whose owners requested FEMA buyouts.
Demolition began May 7 on the Ontario Community Hall, a structure that has adjoined the village square for more than 80 years.
Does Norwalk need a new name? Evidently Levi Helgren, the village board president, has been considering just that. His suggestion elicited little response from the other board members at Tuesday night meeting.
Wilton’s new festival got the village board’s official approval during a closed session Monday, with the dates set for July 30, July 31 and Aug. 1.
Although there has not yet been an open house at the new Ontario Community Hall (the renovated gymnasium in the former Ontario Elementary School building), the village board already is considering options to replace what’s been referred to as an “interim” hall.
Though it’s traditionally a part of fall, Royall celebrated a spring homecoming on Friday.
Wilton’s summer festival likely will become a venture of local government, but it’s unclear what it will be called, as the organizer of Wilton Wood Turtle Days has trademarked the name of the event and has requested that the new organizers not use it.
The Wilton Fire Department burned the former Sterling Schwartz home near the intersection of Highway 71 and Walker Street on April 24.
The Monroe County Climate Change Task Force continues to forge ahead with fundraising for and installation of flood-monitoring stations in the Kickapoo and Little La Crosse River watersheds.