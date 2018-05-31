Area villages hosted Memorial Day remembrances on Monday.
Memorial Day observances are highlights of late May
Area villages hosted Memorial Day remembrances on Monday.
Royall's graduation was Saturday morning.
Brookwood seniors celebrated the end of high school at graduation ceremonies Friday.
In keeping with the village’s general theme of 2018, the Ontario Community Club has chosen “Celebrate the 80th year of the Ontario Community Hall” as this year’s parade theme.
Memorial Day services will be offered Monday.
Royall High School put on its annual pops concert May 11, performing tunes from Broadway.
Ontario police uncovered a drug laboratory at 402 Division Street on Friday afternoon, May 18.
Eileen Bautista, Cindy Juarez and Bethany Baker sing at the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School spring concert on May 3.
Neighbors squared off against Bob Dippen of rural Wilton at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting, meeting in a showdown over the Dippen family’s plan to use a Kickapoo Heights Subdivision residence as a group home.
Wilton moved forward with litigation against Norwalk on Monday, making the latest move in a dispute that began when the latter municipality decided to leave the Wilton Ambulance Service earlier this year.
Officers were called to 311 Main St. in Ontario on May 12 after a battery was reported, according to Ontario Police Chief Philip Welch.
Kendall residents soon will face another sewer-rate increase, the result of costs associated with the village’s new wastewater-treatment plant.