Sometimes jokes are too close to the truth.
Medical emergency causes harrowing accident for Ontario-based tour group
Sometimes jokes are too close to the truth.
Rural Ontario musician Tor Eness hosted his Country Christmas Show at the Kendall Community Hall on Sunday.
After several meetings’ worth of deliberations, the Kendall Village Board approved a new fee schedule for a wide range of municipal services Monday.
The Kendall Public Library hosted its fundraiser cookie walk Saturday at St. John’s Church.
A volunteer-led event, Wilton’s community Thanksgiving dinner was Thursday at the Wilton American Legion Hall.
Architectural firm FEH will begin the design-development phase for the Royall School District’s $10.9 building project, the board of education decided at its meeting Monday.
The Norwalk Village Board dispensed with its remaining business of 2022 in less than a half hour Tuesday evening.
Local hunters took the woods Saturday for the opening day of gun-deer season.
Wilton Village Board members approved a $766,437.41 budget Monday, setting the local tax levy at $201,797, a 4.51 percent increase from last year’s figure, and the mill rate at 6.07.
Though Kendall’s well project has been beset by snags and delays, “things are moving along,” Andy Zimmer of MSA Professional Services told the village board at its meeting Monday.
The Brookwood High School Student Council hosted its annual Veterans Day program Thursday, Nov. 10.
Norwalk’s Friends of the Community group hosted its annual community Thanksgiving dinner Sunday at the Norwalk Fire Station.