Medical emergency causes harrowing accident for Ontario-based tour group

Kendall approves new fee schedule December 15th, 2022

by County Line After several meetings’ worth of deliberations, the Kendall Village Board approved a new fee schedule for a wide range of municipal services Monday.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Kendall’s cookie walk December 8th, 2022

by County Line The Kendall Public Library hosted its fundraiser cookie walk Saturday at St. John’s Church.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Wilton gives thanks December 2nd, 2022

by County Line A volunteer-led event, Wilton’s community Thanksgiving dinner was Thursday at the Wilton American Legion Hall.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.