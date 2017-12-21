Man convicted in Ontario cocaine case

Kendall sewer rates to go up December 14th, 2017

by County Line As a consequence of Kendall’s new wastewater-treatment plant, sewer rates will continue to rise this year as the village keeps up with the utility’s overhead.

Man convicted of sexual assault in Kendall case November 29th, 2017

by County Line A Monroe County jury convicted 38-year-old Samuel J. Nichols Jr. on Nov. 22 of one count of third-degree sexual assault and four counts of capturing an image of nudity without consent, according to Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger.

