In an Ontario Police Department case, Justin Lambries, 39, of La Crosse pleaded guilty to three counts, including cocaine possession, at his Wednesday, Dec. 6, trial in Vernon County Circuit Court.
Man convicted in Ontario cocaine case
Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District staff members, along with community groups and businesses, have generated meals for 30 district families and gifts for about 100 students.
The Wilton Village Board approved adding ambulance-service territory expanding into the town of Clifton at its Dec. 9 meeting.
Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School students gave their winter concert Thursday.
Royall Middle School and Royall High School gave their holiday concerts Monday.
Got a bit of a headache, perhaps some joint pain and possibly a fever? Most of us would dismiss it as a garden-variety cold. And that may be why West Nile Virus in Wisconsin is severely underreported, according to Becky Osborn, vector-bourns epidemiologist with the Wisconsin Department of Health.
The calm, peaceful countryside surrounding rural Wellington Town Hall is a world away from the rugged, overgrown land early residents encountered 140 years ago. It sits on a road, however, that young Francis Burris would have recognized all too well, as it was the site of one of the most horrendous murders in the history of Monroe County.
As a consequence of Kendall’s new wastewater-treatment plant, sewer rates will continue to rise this year as the village keeps up with the utility’s overhead.
They are called “local columns” and perhaps less flatteringly “gossip columns.” Whatever their name, their documentation of neighborhood folks’ daily lives always has been a staple and a popular feature of small, mostly rural, newspapers.
I met a diplomat at Ridgeville. Was I impressed? Yes, I was. I told Chelsea Geier that I thought I ought to curtsey.
A Monroe County jury convicted 38-year-old Samuel J. Nichols Jr. on Nov. 22 of one count of third-degree sexual assault and four counts of capturing an image of nudity without consent, according to Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger.
Alex Stoikes shot an 11-point buck near Norwalk during opening weekend.