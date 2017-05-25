The following Memorial Day services will be offered.
Local Memorial Day services slated
Brookwood student Logan Ferries died in a hunting accident in rural Ontario on Sunday morning.
At the Royall Pops Concert on Friday night, the high school band and choir members group together for a photo during intermission.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District may consider adding a virtual school to its academic offerings, Superintendent Kelly Burhop told the board of education at its meeting Monday.
“We were getting so many complaints, we had to do something,” Town of Clifton Clerk Mary Cook said to justify the board’s resolution banning the deposit of horse manure on town roads.
Laila Welter, Elizabeth Curtis and Lucy Tirado Lopez pose at the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School spring concert on Thursday.
Norwalk’s small public library is poised to double in size in 2017.
Work began on the village’s new, roughly $4 million wastewater treatment plant Monday.
The new Norwalk Village Board members, Katie Vian and Damian Dinger, along with Mike Wiedl, who returned for another stint as village president after a one-term hiatus, took their seats Tuesday night and faced a barrage of questions, accusation and general bad news.
The seemingly intractable problem of a leaking skylight in the Ontario Community Hall kitchen got a new facet Monday evening, when Curtis Miller, a member of the local Amish community, agreed to fix it for free.
The grass is green, the scent of plum blossoms is in the air, and bikers are once again pedaling down the Elroy-Sparta State Trail.