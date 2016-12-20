Local food pantries seeking donations

By | Posted December 20th, 2016 |

‘Tis the season to think about those in need, and in the spirit of Christmas, two local food pantries could use a little help.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • BHS band members play at KVR

    10 hours ago
    by
    nuzbot_Thu-Dec-22-2016.jpg

    Brookwood band director Josh Curtis and students Jesse Rueckheim, Allyson Nelson and Jack Mulvaney provide music at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve’s Holiday Happening on Dec. 3.

    Monroe County to issue WIC benefits

    10 hours ago
    by

    The Monroe County Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) will issue benefits and offer nutrition education days in January.

    Christmas dinner in Ontario

    10 hours ago
    by
    nuzbot_Thu-Dec-22-2016.jpg

    Paul Gerber (left) and Tor Eness were among the attendees at a community Christmas dinner Sunday at the Ontario Community Hall.

    Man convicted of killing Schumacher denied parole

    10 hours ago
    by

    A board refused Wednesday to approve parole for a Lexington, Ky., man who insisted he hadn’t meant to stab his boyfriend, a Norwalk native, “so many times.” 

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over runs through Jan. 1

    10 hours ago
    by

    To combat drunken driving, the Ontario Police Department, Norwalk Police Department and Wilton Police Department is joining other law enforcement agencies in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” national campaign, which will run through Jan. 1.

  • Wildcat’s candlelight ski/hike set for Jan. 7

    11 hours ago
    by

    Wildcat Mountain State Park near Ontario will host its annual candlelight ski and hike from 5–9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall gives concert

    December 20th, 2016
    by
    nuzbot_Tue-Dec-20-2016.jpg

    Royall High School and Royall Middle School students gave their winter concert Dec. 12. Above: McKenzie Baeseman, Emma Herek and Nick Strait, pictured in the foreground, were a few of the soloists

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kendall Village Board OK’s 2017 budget

    December 20th, 2016
    by

    Kendall Village Board OK’s 2017 budget The Village of Kendall approved its budget Monday, projecting a small increase in expenses for 2017.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Elroy Lions Club’s free Christmas movie set for Saturday

    December 14th, 2016
    by

    The Elroy Lions Club will sponsor its annual free Christmas movie for all area children during the holiday season.

    Fees to go up in Ontario

    December 14th, 2016
    by

    The year will bring rate increases to Ontario residents, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Local Weather

  • Archives