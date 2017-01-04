KVR Winter Festival is Saturday

Former Kendall marshal arrested December 30th, 2016

by Sarah Parker Sparta police arrested former Kendall marshal Richard Laxton on Monday on charges of fraud against a financial institution, identify theft–financial gain and misdemeanor theft, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

UPDATED: Woman dies in Glendale crash December 26th, 2016

by County Line UPDATED DEC. 27: Monroe County police have released the name of the woman who died in the town of Glendale accident as Elexus Harris, 22, of Avoca, Wis.

Man convicted of killing Schumacher denied parole December 22nd, 2016

by County Line A board refused Wednesday to approve parole for a Lexington, Ky., man who insisted he hadn’t meant to stab his boyfriend, a Norwalk native, “so many times.”

Wildcat’s candlelight ski/hike set for Jan. 7 December 22nd, 2016

by County Line Wildcat Mountain State Park near Ontario will host its annual candlelight ski and hike from 5–9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.

