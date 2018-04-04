Kickapoo Valley Reserve to host exhibit of art, poetry

Program on Cheyenne Valley set for April 10 16 hours ago

by County Line Cheyenne Valley, located in eastern Vernon County, has long been celebrated as an early African American settlement in Wisconsin, but that is not the whole story, according to La Farge historian Kevin Alderson.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Remembering Schreier’s Hall 16 hours ago

by Karen Parker Thursday’s blaze at The Place in Norwalk was a cruel blow to four generations of the Cunitz family, beginning with Leonard and Florence, and then Robert “Cob” and Theresa and their children and grandchildren.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Royall health-insurance costs drop by 2.5% March 29th, 2018

by Sarah Parker In a reversal of recent trends, Royall School District health insurance costs will drop by 2.5 percent, the board of education learned at its meeting Monday.

Log In Register This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.