Kickapoo Valley creations

Eight nominated for four spots on Wilton Village Board January 11th, 2017

by County Line Wilton may have ample competition for its April village board election, as its Monday caucus resulted in six candidates for three trustees’ seats and two for the president’s position.

Former Kendall marshal arrested December 30th, 2016

by Sarah Parker Sparta police arrested former Kendall marshal Richard Laxton on Monday on charges of fraud against a financial institution, identify theft–financial gain and misdemeanor theft, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

