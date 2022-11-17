Though Kendall’s well project has been beset by snags and delays, “things are moving along,” Andy Zimmer of MSA Professional Services told the village board at its meeting Monday.
Kendall well project proceeds despite hitches
The Brookwood High School Student Council hosted its annual Veterans Day program Thursday, Nov. 10.
Norwalk’s Friends of the Community group hosted its annual community Thanksgiving dinner Sunday at the Norwalk Fire Station.
The Wilton Village Board began the process of crafting an open-records policy at its meeting Monday, giving permission to clerk/treasurer Leigha Barton to work with the village’s attorney, Penny Precour, to create the document.
It was a quiet night at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting. With no public comments, the board sailed through a short agenda.
The Kendall Lions Club hosted its Kendall Holiday Fair last Friday and Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall.
The Wisconsin Community Action Program (WISCAP) recognized Couleecap Board Director Nidia Alcantar with the Herb Kohl Helping Hand Award at the annual Poverty Matters Conference in Madison on Oct. 19.
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Kendall, with locations in Wilton and Norwalk, has agreed to merge with Ergo Bank of Markesan, with locations in Fox Lake, Burnett, Lebanon and Poynette.
Several residents in attendance at Tuesday’s regular Norwalk Village Board meeting expressed concern about an agenda item.
Brookwood’s Dylan Powell crosses the finish line at the end of Friday’s Division 3 sectional race at Osseo-Fairchild.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District set its local tax levy at $2,148,771 for 2022–23, an increase of $264,439 over last year’s figure, at its annual meeting and budget hearing Monday.
The Royall School District set its final mill rate for 2022–23 at $7.86 Monday.