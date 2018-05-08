Kendall to raise sewer rates

Ontario neighbors critical of group-home plan 11 hours ago

by Karen Parker Neighbors squared off against Bob Dippen of rural Wilton at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting, meeting in a showdown over the Dippen family’s plan to use a Kickapoo Heights Subdivision residence as a group home.

Wilton takes legal action in dispute with Norwalk 11 hours ago

by County Line Wilton moved forward with litigation against Norwalk on Monday, making the latest move in a dispute that began when the latter municipality decided to leave the Wilton Ambulance Service earlier this year.

Kendall man, juvenile apprehended in Ontario 11 hours ago

by County Line Officers were called to 311 Main St. in Ontario on May 12 after a battery was reported, according to Ontario Police Chief Philip Welch.

N-O-W celebrates Community Night May 8th, 2018

by County Line The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District hosted its annual Community Night on Friday.

