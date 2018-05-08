Kendall to raise sewer rates

Kendall residents soon will face another sewer-rate increase, the result of costs associated with the village’s new wastewater-treatment plant.
Neighbors squared off against Bob Dippen of rural Wilton at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting, meeting in a showdown over the Dippen family’s plan to use a Kickapoo Heights Subdivision residence as a group home.
Wilton moved forward with litigation against Norwalk on Monday, making the latest move in a dispute that began when the latter municipality decided to leave the Wilton Ambulance Service earlier this year.
Officers were called to 311 Main St. in Ontario on May 12 after a battery was reported, according to Ontario Police Chief Philip Welch.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District hosted its annual Community Night on Friday.
The Brookwood FFA hosted its annual banquet Friday, giving out awards and reviewing the year’s accomplishments.
Community members gathered Saturday to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Ontario Community Hall, which was moved from Goose Island near La Crosse to Ontario in 1938.
Former Monroe County Sheriff Pete Quirin revealed last week that current sheriff’s candidate Jeremy Likely was accused of misconduct while Likely worked as a jailer under him.
The Brookwood Junior and Senior High School music department hosted its spring concert Monday
After a one-year hiatus, the Kickapoo Valley Reserve has revived an event for trail runners: The Tromp & Chomp Trail Run will be Saturday, May 12.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District approved a range of 2018–19 wage increases and contracts at its meeting April 16, including the following.
The Royall School Board changed up its officer positions at its meeting Monday.