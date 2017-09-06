Kendall marks Labor Day

By | Posted 23 hours ago |

The Kendall American Legion put on its annual Labor Day celebration last weekend.

  • Kendall hosts gathering, all-school reunion

    23 hours ago
    by

    A part of the village’s Labor Day celebration, the Kendall All-School Reunion and Gathering was Saturday night at the Kendall Community Hall.

    Ontario man arrested for third-offense drunk driving

    September 6th, 2017
    by

    Ontario police arrested Phillip Wallace of Ontario early Sunday on multiple charges, most of them related to alcohol.

    Wilton Fall Harvest Fest slated for Oct. 14

    September 6th, 2017
    by

    Fall is fast approaching, and plans are being made for Wilton’s Fall Harvest Fest, which is set for Saturday, Oct. 14.

    Kendall Labor Day parade results

    September 6th, 2017
    by

    The results of this year’s Kendall Labor Day parade are the following.

    Ontario’s Country Jam and Dance set for Sept. 15

    September 6th, 2017
    by

    Ontario country musician Tor Eness has a new initiative: He plans to start offering a monthly Tor’s Country Jam and Dance, with the first one set for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at the Ontario Community Hall.

  • Facebook




  • Ridgeville to consider mining ordinance

    August 31st, 2017
    by

    Ridgeville residents will have an opportunity next week to consider and learn more about a non-metallic mining ordinance under consideration by the town board.

    A (pretend) murder in Kendall

    August 28th, 2017
    by

    The Kendall Area Arts and Culture Organization hosted its murder-mystery theatre at the Roundhouse Park in Kendall on Friday, performing “A Talent for Murder,” a piece composed by local resident Kelsey Murray.

    Norwalk Public Library makes $1,900 over tractor-pull weekend

    August 24th, 2017
    by

    The Norwalk Public Library raised about $1,900 for its building addition during the Norwalk Tractor Pull weekend, which was Aug. 11–13.

    N-O-W accomplishes end-of-summer business

    August 24th, 2017
    by

    A variety of end-of-summer business occupied the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board at its regular meeting Aug. 14.

    Wilton may make police position full time

    August 24th, 2017
    by

    Wilton will continue to consider making the village’s police-chief position full time, board president Tim Welch said at village board’s meeting Aug. 14.

    Kendall board pleased with ambulance service

    August 24th, 2017
    by

    The Kendall Village Board indicated at its meeting Aug. 14 that it would be amenable to a hike in Wilton Ambulance Service rates.

  • Local Weather

  • Latest

    DeWitt runs wild in win at Necedah

    There wasn’t much that could stop Brookwood’s Ben DeWitt on Friday night at Necedah.

    Defending conference champs down Panthers

    The Royall football team opened conference play last week and faced off against the three-time defending Scenic Bluffs champs, Bangor.

    Royall takes second in silver division at Richland Center tourney

    The Royall volleyball team lost to Catholic Central in the final round of play at the annual Richland Center tournament on Saturday, Sept. 2.

  • Opinion
    Editorial cartoon
    Letter to the editor: Citizens’ healthcare bill should be patterned on legislators’ healthcare

  • Pictures from the Past
    Norwalk, 1917
    Wilton students, 1956

  • Archives