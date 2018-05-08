Kendall man, juvenile apprehended in Ontario

By | Posted 11 hours ago |

Officers were called to 311 Main St. in Ontario on May 12 after a battery was reported, according to Ontario Police Chief Philip Welch.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Ontario neighbors critical of group-home plan

    11 hours ago
    by

    Neighbors squared off against Bob Dippen of rural Wilton at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting, meeting in a showdown over the Dippen family’s plan to use a Kickapoo Heights Subdivision residence as a group home.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton takes legal action in dispute with Norwalk

    11 hours ago
    by

    Wilton moved forward with litigation against Norwalk on Monday, making the latest move in a dispute that began when the latter municipality decided to leave the Wilton Ambulance Service earlier this year.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kendall to raise sewer rates

    11 hours ago
    by

    Kendall residents soon will face another sewer-rate increase, the result of costs associated with the village’s new wastewater-treatment plant.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W celebrates Community Night

    May 8th, 2018
    by

    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District hosted its annual Community Night on Friday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    BHS FFA hosts banquet

    May 2nd, 2018
    by

    The Brookwood FFA hosted its annual banquet Friday, giving out awards and reviewing the year’s accomplishments.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • 80 years: A celebration of the Ontario Community Hall

    May 2nd, 2018
    by

    Community members gathered Saturday to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Ontario Community Hall, which was moved from Goose Island near La Crosse to Ontario in 1938.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Former sheriff levels criticism against Likely

    May 2nd, 2018
    by

    Former Monroe County Sheriff Pete Quirin revealed last week that current sheriff’s candidate Jeremy Likely was accused of misconduct while Likely worked as a jailer under him.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Melodious strains of spring

    April 26th, 2018
    by

    The Brookwood Junior and Senior High School music department hosted its spring concert Monday

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    KVR’s Tromp & Chomp run set for May 12

    April 25th, 2018
    by

    After a one-year hiatus, the Kickapoo Valley Reserve has revived an event for trail runners: The Tromp & Chomp Trail Run will be Saturday, May 12.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    N-O-W OK’s wage increases

    April 25th, 2018
    by

    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District approved a range of 2018–19 wage increases and contracts at its meeting April 16, including the following.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Royall School Board elects new officers

    April 25th, 2018
    by

    The Royall School Board changed up its officer positions at its meeting Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Extra
    Ontario man receives Florida Historical Society award
    Massage therapy now available at Gundersen St. Joseph’s
    Gundersen St. Joseph’s to offer free health screenings
    Scenic Bluffs notifies patients of security breach
    Monroe County history program is May 10

    News
    NOWEA awards scholarship
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for May 7–13
    Woman injured in Ontario disturbance
    Vehicle hits Wilton bank building
    Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for April 30 to May 6

  • Local Weather

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives

  • Community
    Kendall Public Library to host program with native of India
    Specialist on dementia to meet with Wilton group
    Wilton’s village-wide sales
    South Side News for May 17
    Norwalk Clovers 4-H Club meets

    Obituaries
    Giustina “Gus” Budde
    Roger Theron Parr
    John P. Dougherty
    Allen R. (“Nick”) Lueck
    Arline E. Budde

    Opinion
    Editorial cartoon
    Letter to the editor: Likely’s pursuit of Monroe County Sheriff position is an inspiration
    Letter to the editor: Negative politics plays role in Monroe County Sheriff campaign
    Letter to the editor: On anniversary of Logan Ferries’ death, review hunter-safety rules
    Book review: Setting of David Rhodes’ novel ‘Jewelweed’ depicts Driftless region

    Sports
    Nelson, relay teams lead way at Boscobel
    Panthers atop league standings
    Baeseman leads Panthers to win over New Lisbon
    Quiet night at plate spells doom for Lady Falcons
    Falcon boys quiet Bangor’s bats, forces season split

  • Backtalk
    N-O-W School District puts on great Community Night
    Many deserve credit for Ontario Community Hall celebration
    Facebook’s misfortunes inspire schadenfreude
    Cunitz fire is reminder of need for change
    We need to do better by young people

    E-Edition
    May 17, 2018, print issue
    May 10, 2018, print issue
    May 3, 2018, print issue
    April 26, 2018, print issue
    April 19, 2018, print issue

    Pictures from the Past
    Wilton, 1916
    Norwalk, 1909
    Unidentified one-room, rural school
    Hotel White: Ontario establishment once served as summer home for science-fiction writer
    Spring Valley, c. 1935

    School
    Royall fourth-graders take part in Heritage Fair
    Royall students go geocaching
    N-O-W names Falcon Five
    Royall Battle of the Books
    Royall concerts slated