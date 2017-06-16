Kendall Housing Corporation begins effort to improve village housing

Ontario Hat Luncheon slated for mid-July June 16th, 2017

by Laurie Erickson It’s not too early to get your reservation for the annual Hat Luncheon at the Wilmer Pearson residence.

Hall roof deemed repaired in Ontario June 16th, 2017

by County Line Curtis Miller apparently has repaired the leaking roof in the Ontario Community Hall kitchen, village employees noted at the village board meeting Monday evening.

Echo Valley Hope to host documentarian June 16th, 2017

by County Line Echo Valley Hope, a rural Ontario nonprofit, will host documentarian Paulette Moore from 7–9 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the Vernon County Museum, 410 S. Center St., Viroqua, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Echo Valley Farm, E14604 County Hwy. F, Ontario.

