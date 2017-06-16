The Kendall Housing Corporation embarked on a renewal project this year, and the result of that experiment — a new house on Waffle Street — will be ready for occupancy next month.
Kendall Housing Corporation begins effort to improve village housing
It’s not too early to get your reservation for the annual Hat Luncheon at the Wilmer Pearson residence.
Auditions will be from 5–8 p.m. Monday, June 26, for a library-sponsored variety show presented by Wilton Community Theatre from Aug. 4–5.
Curtis Miller apparently has repaired the leaking roof in the Ontario Community Hall kitchen, village employees noted at the village board meeting Monday evening.
Echo Valley Hope, a rural Ontario nonprofit, will host documentarian Paulette Moore from 7–9 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the Vernon County Museum, 410 S. Center St., Viroqua, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Echo Valley Farm, E14604 County Hwy. F, Ontario.
It remains an official mystery who — if anyone — is leaving the employ of the Village of Norwalk.
More than 3,500 people turned out for the Monroe County Dairy Breakfast on Saturday at Mlsna East Town Dairy near Cashton.
Ontario police arrested a Reedsburg man May 27 after determining that he had been driving a motorcycle while intoxicated.
Local American Legion posts hosted their Memorial Day programs Monday.
In conjunction with the DNR’s free-pass weekend, local organizations and businesses will host the Bike Me Fun Ride this weekend on the Elroy-Sparta State Trail.
The following Memorial Day services will be offered.
Brookwood student Logan Ferries died in a hunting accident in rural Ontario on Sunday morning.