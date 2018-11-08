Kendall hosts holiday fair

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Three cases of pertussis (whooping cough) have been confirmed this school year at Brookwood Junior/Senior High School, according to the Monroe County Health Department.

The Royall School District hosted its annual homecoming celebration last week, offering a parade and skit night on Wednesday.

Ridgeville residents will join the crowd of school districts and municipalities chafing under the levy limits imposed by the state legislature.

October 18th, 2018

by County Line

Town of Wellington voters will consider a referendum question Nov. 6 to change the municipality’s clerk and treasurer positions from elected to board-appointed, a move that would help lend long-term continuity to the two jobs, according to the town board.