Kendall hosts holiday fair

By | Posted 8 hours ago |

The Kendall Area Arts and Culture Organization hosted its holiday fair last weekend at the Kendall Community Hall.

  • Norwalk hires new clerk

    November 8th, 2018
    The Village of Norwalk recently hired Kerry Vian (left) to replace Sharon Karis (right) as village clerk.

    The Place, reconstructed

    November 8th, 2018
    If you are thirsty for a beer from The Place in Norwalk, be patient.

    Ontario flood-relief benefit

    November 1st, 2018
    Two Cashton churches, Trinity Lutheran Church and Sacred Heart Catholic Church, hosted a benefit for Ontario flood victims, offering country music and an auction Sunday at the Cashton Community Hall.

    Wilton hosts Polkafest

    October 25th, 2018
    The Wilton Lions Club hosts its annual Polkafest at the Wilton Community Center on Sunday.

    Royall mill rate drops from annual-meeting estimate

    October 25th, 2018
    Royall mill rate drops from annual-meeting estimate The Royall Board of Education approved a mill rate of just less than $9 at its meeting Monday.

  • Three cases of whooping cough confirmed at Brookwood

    October 25th, 2018
    Three cases of pertussis (whooping cough) have been confirmed this school year at Brookwood Junior/Senior High School, according to the Monroe County Health Department.

    Royall homecoming

    October 19th, 2018
    The Royall School District hosted its annual homecoming celebration last week, offering a parade and skit night on Wednesday.

    Ridgeville to ask voters’ approval to exceed levy limits

    October 18th, 2018
    Ridgeville residents will join the crowd of school districts and municipalities chafing under the levy limits imposed by the state legislature.

    Wellington seeks to change clerk, treasurer positions

    October 18th, 2018
    Town of Wellington voters will consider a referendum question Nov. 6 to change the municipality’s clerk and treasurer positions from elected to board-appointed, a move that would help lend long-term continuity to the two jobs, according to the town board.

    Insurance will cover cost of new Ontario squad

    October 12th, 2018
    Ontario has received very little good news on funding for infrastructure repair as it waits on Washington for a flood-disaster declaration.

    Kendall works on repairing flood damages

    October 12th, 2018
    Flood damages sustained Aug. 28 added complications and delays to Kendall’s wastewater-treatment-plant project, which the village board reviewed at its monthly meeting Monday.

