Kendall hosts gathering, all-school reunion

Ridgeville to consider mining ordinance August 31st, 2017

by Karen Parker Ridgeville residents will have an opportunity next week to consider and learn more about a non-metallic mining ordinance under consideration by the town board.

A (pretend) murder in Kendall August 28th, 2017

by County Line The Kendall Area Arts and Culture Organization hosted its murder-mystery theatre at the Roundhouse Park in Kendall on Friday, performing “A Talent for Murder,” a piece composed by local resident Kelsey Murray.

Norwalk Public Library makes $1,900 over tractor-pull weekend August 24th, 2017

by Jeanne Rice The Norwalk Public Library raised about $1,900 for its building addition during the Norwalk Tractor Pull weekend, which was Aug. 11–13.

N-O-W accomplishes end-of-summer business August 24th, 2017

by County Line A variety of end-of-summer business occupied the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board at its regular meeting Aug. 14.

Wilton may make police position full time August 24th, 2017

by County Line Wilton will continue to consider making the village’s police-chief position full time, board president Tim Welch said at village board’s meeting Aug. 14.

