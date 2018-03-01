Kendall Fundfest set for Saturday

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.

Ontario police arrested Luke Eness of rural Ontario on Feb. 27 for allegedly driving while under the influence of marijuana.

February 21st, 2018

by Sarah Parker

When it opted for a less expensive ambulance service earlier this year, the Norwalk Village Board actually transferred some of the costs from local government to the patients, Wilton Ambulance Service director Jeremy Likely said in an interview with the County Line last week.