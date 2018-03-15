Auctioneer Ken Brandau (left) selects a high bidder during an auction at the Kendall Lions Club’s Fundfest on Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall.
Kendall Fundfest
A conflict between father and son Tor and Luke Eness of rural Ontario and Ontario Police Chief Phil Welch boiled over at Monday’s village board meeting.
To help offset operating costs associated with the village’s new wastewater-treatment plant, the Kendall Village Board agreed Monday to raise sewer rates starting with the April billing.
Some utility customers in Wilton turn on the tap only to get water that smells like rotten eggs, and sulfide-reducing bacteria could be to blame, according to Jim Barker of Martelle Water Treatment, a Janesville-based company.
Two longtime teachers will end their stints with the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District when the school year ends.
After last month’s tangle with the Wilton Ambulance Service, at least some Norwalk Village Board members are considering seeking a replacement for village counsel Rob Mubarak of Tomah.
Ontario police arrested Luke Eness of rural Ontario on Feb. 27 for allegedly driving while under the influence of marijuana.
Featuring a live auction of wares donated by area businesses, the Kendall Lions Club 50th annual Fundfest is set for Saturday, March 10, at the Kendall Community Hall.
The Brookwood FFA hosted a performance by hypnotist Jim Wand on Monday evening.
When it opted for a less expensive ambulance service earlier this year, the Norwalk Village Board actually transferred some of the costs from local government to the patients, Wilton Ambulance Service director Jeremy Likely said in an interview with the County Line last week.
Norwalk business owner Lucas Bender will face a pretrial conference Monday, March 5, after being charged with terrorism in January.