Kendall Fundfest

By | Posted March 30th, 2017 |

The Kendall Lions Club hosted its annual Fundfest, its fundraiser auction, on Saturday at the Kendall Community Hall.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • N-O-W’s Luebke awarded: Principal named Wisconsin State Reading Association’s Administrator of the Year

    March 30th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Thu-Mar-30-2017.jpg

    Reading — It’s a unifying element for accomplishments in all other disciplines, said Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School Principal Gayle Luebke, this year’s Wisconsin State Reading Association’s Administrator of the Year.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Embracing STEM

    March 23rd, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Thu-Mar-23-2017.jpg

    Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School students worked on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) projects on Friday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton approves ordinance on controlled substances

    March 23rd, 2017
    by

    The Wilton Village Board last week approved its own municipal ordinance on drug possession.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Brookwood names valedictorian, salutatorian

    March 23rd, 2017
    by

    At last week’s regular Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District meeting, Principal Brad Pettit announced that Addison Arndt had been named valedictorian; and Sawyer Ellsworth, salutatorian.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Kendall moves forward on new sewer plant

    March 23rd, 2017
    by

    Kendall continues to make headway on its new wastewater-treatment plant.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Norwalk: Facebook posts and bids that aren’t posted

    March 16th, 2017
    by

    Tuesday night’s Norwalk Village Board meeting generated more questions than answers.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario to turn over management of block grants

    March 16th, 2017
    by

    Ontario will no longer administer its own community development block grant funds, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Bug Tussel brings controversy to Ridgeville

    March 16th, 2017
    by

    Trivia question of the week: Ya’ll remember the “The Beverly Hillbillies” featuring the misadventures of Jed, Daisy May, and Ellie May Clampett as they attempted to blend their backwoods Ozark background with Hollywood?

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    A feline principal

    March 16th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Thu-Mar-16-2017.jpg

    The Cat in the Hat recently visited Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Annual Elroy Lions Radio Days Weekend set to air

    March 16th, 2017
    by

    It is once again time for the Elroy Lions Club’s annual Radio Days Weekend.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

  • Local Weather

  • What’s Happening

    Editorial cartoon

    [...]

    Brookwood, Royall athletes named to all-conference list

    The Scenic Bluffs Conference announced its all-conference teams for both boys and girls basketball earlier this month.

    Ontario American Legion celebrates birthday

    Ontario American Legion Post 467 celebrated its 71st birthday with cake and ice cream served by the Ontario Legion Auxiliary.  

  • [Advertisement.]

  • Archives