Kendall Fundfest

Ontario will no longer administer its own community development block grant funds, the village board decided at its meeting Monday.

March 16th, 2017

by Karen Parker

Trivia question of the week: Ya’ll remember the “The Beverly Hillbillies” featuring the misadventures of Jed, Daisy May, and Ellie May Clampett as they attempted to blend their backwoods Ozark background with Hollywood?