Kendall flooding may cost village $800,000

By SARAH PARKER | County Line Editor

Kendall sustained about $800,000 in damages to public property during the Aug. 28 flood, according to preliminary figures prepared by village employees and Baraboo, Wis.-based MSA Professional Services, which provides engineering and planning services to the village.

Considering the scope of the village’s challenges, the board hired MSA’s Andy Zimmer on Monday to serve as a flood recovery consultant. Zimmer also spearheaded the engineering and planning work for the village’s wastewater treatment plant and streetwork.

Glenwood Park was essentially devastated by raging Baraboo River waters that day, when the newly installed road to the village’s wastewater treatment plant washed out.

Zimmer noted that it was critical that the village begin stream-bank restoration on the Baraboo before replacing the road in Glenwood Park.

Because the river in Kendall is designated as a cold-water fishery, it is a DNR “area of special interest,” Zimmer said. The river erosion, coupled with the crucial need for a road, resulted in a “multilayered conundrum” at Glenwood Park, he noted.

As part of his role, Zimmer will seek funding sources, including FEMA, for the village’s repairs.

Glenwood Park is closed until further notice.

On a related note, water samples indicated that the village’s 80-year-old well, which is near the Bunkhouse, might not have sustained damage.

Other business

• So far, the village has accumulated about $6,000 in flood donations, which it has tentatively decided to disburse equally among residents whose properties were severely damaged. The Kendall Fire Department is accepting donations at an account at Farmers & Merchants Bank in Kendall.

Many of the flood-damaged homes are on Glen Street. Businesses were damaged as well, such as the Brandau Sale Barn, the Kendall Fastrip, the Hidden Inn and Buck’s Custom Welding.

• The board allowed a resident to replace a flood-damaged trailer with a new one at 217 West St., even though village ordinance specifies that once a trailer leaves the village, it cannot be replaced.

Noting that the circumstance was out of the owner’s control, board member Art Keenan said, “Ordinances aren’t black and white.”

• Halloween hours were set for 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.