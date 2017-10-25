Kendall residents are more apt to see marshal Brandon Arenz on duty, as the village board increased his hours after meeting in a closed session Thursday.
Kendall expands police hours
The Wilton Lions Club put on its annual Polka Fest on Sunday at the Wilton Community Center.
The Royall School Board approved its levy Monday, agreeing to a $9.53 mill rate per $1,000 of property valuation.
Every other Saturday night on South Railroad Street in Kendall, a league of locals gathers to continue a tradition that’s been uninterrupted for 70 years.
Vernon County roads are in fair condition now, but about half are of the age at which “if we don’t bite the bullet now, we’ll be in a situation five to 10 years where they will be in trouble because we are not doing the long-term fix we should be doing,” Vernon County Highway Commissioner Phil Hewitt said Oct. 18.
Ridgeville’s final planning commission meeting of the year invited public discussion on a number of amendments and revisions to town documents last Thursday.
The annual Colors of Kendall Autumn Ridge Tour and Festival was Saturday.
Five Royall alumni were honored at the Royall Hall of Fame Recognition Ceremony and Alumni Social on Oct. 7.
In an effort to help the people of Houston, Texas, after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, the Brookwood FFA started a socks and sentiments collection program to send socks and notes of support to Houston.
At its Monday meeting, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Board of Education gave raises, a decision that had been delayed in tandem with the two months’ overdue state biennial budget.
The Royall School District hosted its annual homecoming celebration last week.
Norwalk hosted its annual Rails-to-Trails Marathon on Sunday, offering a marathon, half-marathon and 5K on the Elroy-Sparta State Trail between Norwalk and Sparta.