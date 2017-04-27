The grass is green, the scent of plum blossoms is in the air, and bikers are once again pedaling down the Elroy-Sparta State Trail.
Kendall Depot’s future remains uncertain: Heilman says goal is avoiding bankruptcy
The grass is green, the scent of plum blossoms is in the air, and bikers are once again pedaling down the Elroy-Sparta State Trail.
Now undergoing a makeover, Ontario’s Hillcrest Manor Apartments became the property of Couleecap, a community action program, earlier this year.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District hosted its annual Community Night on Monday, showcasing elements of different cultures.
Using trash cans, the Brookwood High School percussion ensemble stunned the concert crowd Monday with its performance of “Lids.”
Mahlon Denter’s fondest wish in February 2016 was to make it to July to mark his 71st year in the American Legion.
Damian Dinger of Norwalk jokes that he can fix anything but a broken heart. Oh, and probably not small appliances.
Area villages had their Easter egg hunts Saturday.
High-speed internet service for Ridgeville residents now is a step closer, as the Monroe County Zoning Committee approved a conditional-use permit for Bug Tussel on Monday evening.
A proposed 2019 trip to Japan generated scant interest among Brookwood students, but at Monday’s board of education meeting, Harvey Menn, the coordinator of the school tours, recommended Greece or Ireland as alternatives.
Designating its new ATV/UTV trails, the Village of Wilton last week amended its ordinance on the matter to align with state rules and language.
President Donald Trump’s proposed budget introduced a new glitch in Ontario’s plans for a second well.