Kendall Depot’s future remains uncertain: Heilman says goal is avoiding bankruptcy

By | Posted 11 hours ago |

The grass is green, the scent of plum blossoms is in the air, and bikers are once again pedaling down the Elroy-Sparta State Trail.

  • Hillcrest Manor, Ontario’s Chapter 8 housing, getting renovated

    12 hours ago
    by
    Now undergoing a makeover, Ontario’s Hillcrest Manor Apartments became the property of Couleecap, a community action program, earlier this year.

    ‘Todos venimos de algún lugar’ | ‘ We all come from somewhere’

    12 hours ago
    by
    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District hosted its annual Community Night on Monday, showcasing elements of different cultures.

    Found percussion sounds

    April 27th, 2017
    by
    Using trash cans, the Brookwood High School percussion ensemble stunned the concert crowd Monday with its performance of “Lids.”

    Wilton Legion’s last World War II veteran dies

    April 27th, 2017
    by
    Mahlon Denter’s fondest wish in February 2016 was to make it to July to mark his 71st year in the American Legion.

    Dinger can’t mend your broken heart, but he can fix your tractor: Mechanic opens shop in Norwalk

    April 20th, 2017
    by
    Damian Dinger of Norwalk jokes that he can fix anything but a broken heart. Oh, and probably not small appliances.

  • A springtime rite

    April 20th, 2017
    by
    Area villages had their Easter egg hunts Saturday.

    High-speed internet may be reality at Ridgeville

    April 20th, 2017
    by

    High-speed internet service for Ridgeville residents now is a step closer, as the Monroe County Zoning Committee approved a conditional-use permit for Bug Tussel on Monday evening.

    N-O-W drops Japan tour, considers trips to Greece or Ireland instead

    April 20th, 2017
    by

    A proposed 2019 trip to Japan generated scant interest among Brookwood students, but at Monday’s board of education meeting, Harvey Menn, the coordinator of the school tours, recommended Greece or Ireland as alternatives.

    Wilton ATV routes to open

    April 20th, 2017
    by

    Designating its new ATV/UTV trails, the Village of Wilton last week amended its ordinance on the matter to align with state rules and language.

    Trump budget could upend Ontario well plans

    April 13th, 2017
    by

    President Donald Trump’s proposed budget introduced a new glitch in Ontario’s plans for a second well.

  • What’s Happening

    Knights of Columbus Relays prove a good test for Brookwood track and field

    The competition was challenging at Saturday’s Knights of Columbus relays hosted by Aquinas at UW-La Crosse.

    N-O-W competes in Battle of the Books

    Two Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School teams participated in the Mississippi Valley Gifted and Talented Network’s sixth-grade Battle of the Books competition in Viroqua on April 19.

    Let’s hope civic-minded people prolong life of Kendall Depot

    I had a few ideas for this column stacked up in the corner, where they kept company with the cat. But after dusting them off, I found them to be rather dull.

  • Noticias

    Noticias
    Brookwood recibe el concierto de la primavera
    Damian Dinger: ‘No salía de taller hasta que esta arreglado bien’
    Horas de Biblioteca Publica de Ontario
    Un Suburban chocó a través de las compuertas de la planta de tratamiento de aguas residuales de Ontario
    El condado de Monroe hospedará su limpieza de desechos especiales
