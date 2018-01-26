Grab your sweetheart! No sweetheart? Grab a friend or just come and join the fun at Tor’s Sweetheart Dance and Show at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Ontario Community Hall.
JP Olson to perform at Ontario dance
Wildcat Bar & Grill in Ontario hosted a beer, wine and meat tasting Saturday, with proceeds from the event going to Sparta resident and Brookwood High School graduate Kelly Luethe and her children.
Earlier this week, Gundersen Health System’s board of trustees approved Gundersen St. Joseph’s plans to construct a new facility adjacent to the current hospital between Highway 80 and Field Veterans Memorial Lake in Hillsboro.
Farewell to the Schreier building. Gerke Excavating will bring down one of Norwalk’s earliest buildings later this month, so here’s a look at chapters of village history that occurred at the structure.
At the village caucus Jan. 8, Ontario residents chose four candidates to appear on the April ballot.
The Wilton Village Board gave its final approval to trustee Patricia Eckelberg’s resignation at its Monday meeting.
LeRoy Peterson of Kendall, a Brookwood Special Olympics basketball player, sings the National Anthem on Jan. 7 before the team’s game. (Kathy Nelson photo)
Sydney Knoll of Ontario is among the 134 men and women who have pledged to perform 11 months of national service as part of National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC), an AmeriCorps program.
In an Ontario Police Department case, Justin Lambries, 39, of La Crosse pleaded guilty to three counts, including cocaine possession, at his Wednesday, Dec. 6, trial in Vernon County Circuit Court.
Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District staff members, along with community groups and businesses, have generated meals for 30 district families and gifts for about 100 students.
The Wilton Village Board approved adding ambulance-service territory expanding into the town of Clifton at its Dec. 9 meeting.
Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School students gave their winter concert Thursday.