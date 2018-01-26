JP Olson to perform at Ontario dance

By | Posted 14 hours ago |

Grab your sweetheart! No sweetheart? Grab a friend or just come and join the fun at Tor’s Sweetheart Dance and Show at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Ontario Community Hall.

This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Ontario bar hosts fundraiser for Luethe family

    14 hours ago
    by

    Wildcat Bar & Grill in Ontario hosted a beer, wine and meat tasting Saturday, with proceeds from the event going to Sparta resident and Brookwood High School graduate Kelly Luethe and her children.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Board approves new Hillsboro hospital

    14 hours ago
    by

    Earlier this week, Gundersen Health System’s board of trustees approved Gundersen St. Joseph’s plans to construct a new facility adjacent to the current hospital between Highway 80 and Field Veterans Memorial Lake in Hillsboro.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Norwalk’s Schreier building slated for demolition

    January 26th, 2018
    by

    Farewell to the Schreier building. Gerke Excavating will bring down one of Norwalk’s earliest buildings later this month, so here’s a look at chapters of village history that occurred at the structure.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Four candidates to appear on Ontario ballot

    January 22nd, 2018
    by

    At the village caucus Jan. 8, Ontario residents chose four candidates to appear on the April ballot.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Wilton appoints new trustee, committee members

    January 22nd, 2018
    by

    The Wilton Village Board gave its final approval to trustee Patricia Eckelberg’s resignation at its Monday meeting.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register




  • A scene at Brookwood Special Olympics basketball

    January 22nd, 2018
    by

    LeRoy Peterson of Kendall, a Brookwood Special Olympics basketball player, sings the National Anthem on Jan. 7 before the team’s game. (Kathy Nelson photo)

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Ontario woman serves in Americorps

    January 3rd, 2018
    by

    Sydney Knoll of Ontario is among the 134 men and women who have pledged to perform 11 months of national service as part of National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC), an AmeriCorps program.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Man convicted in Ontario cocaine case

    December 28th, 2017
    by

    In an Ontario Police Department case, Justin Lambries, 39, of La Crosse pleaded guilty to three counts, including cocaine possession, at his Wednesday, Dec. 6, trial in Vernon County Circuit Court.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Holiday goodwill: N-O-W distributes food, Christmas presents

    December 21st, 2017
    by

    Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District staff members, along with community groups and businesses, have generated meals for 30 district families and gifts for about 100 students.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Clifton territory added to Wilton Ambulance Service area

    December 21st, 2017
    by

    The Wilton Village Board approved adding ambulance-service territory expanding into the town of Clifton at its Dec. 9 meeting.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register

    Merry music: N-O-W Elementary School students perform

    December 14th, 2017
    by

    Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton Elementary School students gave their winter concert Thursday.

    This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
    Log In Register
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Local Weather

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Opinion
    Book review: ‘America: (The Book): A Citizen’s Guide to Democracy Inaction’ offers humor, ‘alternative facts’
    Letter to the editor: Wisconsin has surpassed Illinois in corruption

  • Pictures from the Past
    Ontario, 1908
    Picture from the past

  • Archives