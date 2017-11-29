I met a diplomat at Ridgeville. Was I impressed? Yes, I was. I told Chelsea Geier that I thought I ought to curtsey.
Journal Entry from Ridgeville: Setting off for South America: Brookwood graduate serves in diplomatic corps
I met a diplomat at Ridgeville. Was I impressed? Yes, I was. I told Chelsea Geier that I thought I ought to curtsey.
A Monroe County jury convicted 38-year-old Samuel J. Nichols Jr. on Nov. 22 of one count of third-degree sexual assault and four counts of capturing an image of nudity without consent, according to Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger.
Alex Stoikes shot an 11-point buck near Norwalk during opening weekend.
To mark the opening of gun-deer season, Ontario hosted its Ladies’ Day Out event Saturday at the Ontario Community Hall.
Driftless area music groups, including a bell choir, carolers, high school band and popular Whisky Chiken, will provide music throughout this year’s Holiday Happening at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve.
Designed to offer fun for the whole family, Ontario’s Old-Fashioned Christmas is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Ontario Community Hall.
The Ontario American Legion Auxiliary hosted its waffle supper Saturday, serving free meals to veterans. Here, Bob Wruck, commander of the Ontario American Legion, cradles his granddaughter, Kylie Morrison.
Charolette and Cheyenne Lorden of Norwalk play games Sunday at the Norwalk Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
The Wilton Ambulance Service will provide coverage to 307 town of Glendale residents, an increase from 172, as of Jan. 1.
Kendall’s 2018 budget will come in at $430,156, a 2.9 percent increase from its 2017 budget of $417,564, the village board decided after a public hearing Monday.
If you have been accustomed to zipping in and out of Ontario at 55 mph, it will soon be time to form new habits.
Kendall hosted its annual holiday fair Nov. 3–4 at the Kendall Community Hall.