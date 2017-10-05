When Dave Wester retired from a career with the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, he returned from out West to his native state and purchased 48 acres near Elroy.
Is your managed-forest-law contract ironclad? Think again, says this man
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District celebrated its homecoming last week, offering a parade in Norwalk on Friday.
The Kendall Area Arts & Culture Organization is hoping for a good turnout for the Saturday, Oct. 14, Colors of Kendall festival, an annual celebration of community history and the arts.
The Rails to Trails Marathon will mark its 10th anniversary this year, and to celebrate, the event will host Hajime Nishi of Japan, a philanthropist, an author and the founder of a philosophy called “ecomarathon.”
To aid Puerto Rican hurricane victims, the Brookwood High School Diversity Club will host its Hispanic Latino Heritage Community Dance from 6–11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Wilton Community Center.
A man broke into RiversEnd Bar & Grill in Ontario on Sept. 27 and damaged game machines, from which he stealed an undisclosed amount of cash.
Royall residents and board members approved the school district’s preliminary 2017–18 budget at its annual meeting Monday, agreeing to a 4.38 percent tax-levy decrease.
Contractors installed a rubber roof at the former TNT Grocery building at Garden and Main streets in Ontario last week.
If you spent time outside in August, there’s a chance you saw former Norwalk resident Chad Brownell cycling through the rural countryside with 100 or so fellow veterans and first responders.
Construction is progressing on the Norwalk Public Library’s 32-by-32-foot addition, which will double the size of the facility.
Do you love old country churches, beautiful fall scenery, and singing old hymns? If so, the perfect day awaits you.
On Thursday the Town of Ridgeville proposed a new non-metallic-mining ordinance intended to better protect the welfare of the local environment and community.