Hunters see success

Local hunters took the the woods for the opening weekend of gun deer season.

  • Further details emerge about East Town Dairy manure spill

    November 25th, 2020
    by

    Details have been slow to emerge about the latest manure spill from a Driftless Area CAFO. This is a headline that has become all too common in recent years.

    Parents commend Royall’s Gruen

    November 25th, 2020
    by

    Praise for Mark Gruen, who recently was named the Wisconsin Association of School Administrators’ Superintendent of the Year, made up a segment of Royall’s school board meeting Monday.

    N-O-W approves Covid-19 athletics protocol

    November 18th, 2020
    by

    In advance of the winter sports season, the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District board of education on Monday approved its Covid-19 protocols for practices and games.

    Monroe County Health Department director, assistant will leave at the end of the year

    November 18th, 2020
    by

    A long-time county official and familiar face in Monroe County announced her retirement on Nov. 2.

    An early Thanksgiving in Norwalk

    November 11th, 2020
    by

    The Norwalk Friends of the Community group hosted its annual free community Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday, this time running it as a drive-through event.

  • Ontario Community Hall topic of discussion

    November 11th, 2020
    by

    Jonie Curtis of Ontario expressed dismay at Monday’s Ontario Village Board meeting at the fate of the Ontario Community Hall, something she said she was not aware of until reading about it in the County Line.

    Kendall approves 2021 budget

    November 11th, 2020
    by

    After a public hearing, the Kendall Village Board approved its 2021 budget Monday.

    Scenes of state cross country

    November 4th, 2020
    by

    Brookwood captured the Division 3 state runner-up trophy Saturday, and Royall’s Marah Gruen placed 14th as an individual.

    The dash for candy

    November 4th, 2020
    by

    Despite Covid-19, many children still turned out for trick-or-treating on Saturday.

    Schools to give virtual Veterans Day programs﻿

    November 4th, 2020
    by

    This year’s Brookwood High School Veterans Day program will be held virtually.

    N-O-W mill rate drops

    October 28th, 2020
    by

    The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District’s mill rate will be the lowest it has been since 1984, the district announced at its annual meeting Monday.

