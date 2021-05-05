Though it’s traditionally a part of fall, Royall celebrated a spring homecoming on Friday.
Homecoming Covid-style
Wilton’s summer festival likely will become a venture of local government, but it’s unclear what it will be called, as the organizer of Wilton Wood Turtle Days has trademarked the name of the event and has requested that the new organizers not use it.
The Wilton Fire Department burned the former Sterling Schwartz home near the intersection of Highway 71 and Walker Street on April 24.
The Monroe County Climate Change Task Force continues to forge ahead with fundraising for and installation of flood-monitoring stations in the Kickapoo and Little La Crosse River watersheds.
Royall School Board member Sara Palamaruk contended on Monday that an April 21 special school board meeting was not properly notified and consequently was illegal.
Architectural and structural engineering firm FEH, based in Dubuque, Iowa, gave a presentation Monday on a Royall building referendum slated for April 2022.
The Royall football team gained momentum toward a perfect season when the Panthers hosted Brookwood in their fourth week of the alternate fall football season.
Four of the five Kendall properties that were on the list for FEMA buyouts have signed offers to purchase with the Village of Kendall, board president Richard Martin reported at the village board’s meeting April 12.
When the Wilton Village Board ended its working relationship with clerk/treasurer Lori Brueggen on April 12, it agreed to $9,842.56 in severance pay for the 25-year employee.
The Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School Board approved an array of academic programming and services at its meeting Monday.
The Royall volleyball team is swarmed by its student section as it storms the court following Tuesday’s Division 2 alt-fall regional championship at La Crosse Central. The Panthers, No. 4 seed, will play at state semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday against Brodhead at Beaver Dam.
Wilton deputy clerk/treasurer Lori Brueggen, who has served the village for 25 years, will no longer be employed by the municipality, the board decided after a closed session Monday.