Highway 71 in Kendall to open to ATVs, UTVs

Norwalk drops Wilton Ambulance Service 19 hours ago

by Karen Parker Despite arguments from Wilton Village Board President Tim Welch and Wilton Ambulance Service Co-director Jeremy Likely, it appears Norwalk will now acquire ambulance service from Sparta.

Wilton offers plan to provide police coverage in Kendall 19 hours ago

by Sarah Parker The Wilton Village Board proposed sharing police hours with Kendall, possibly for a six-month service, at its meeting Monday, though the latter municipality has not agreed to the arrangement yet.

